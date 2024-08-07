Anonymous donor offers $10k for info on Casey

By EARYEL BOWlEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
AN anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward for information regarding the disappearance of American Taylor Casey.
A Facebook page dedicated to the missing woman, “Find Taylor Casey”, said last week: “We are hopeful that this reward will help us to make progress in finding our loved one. Together, we will bring Taylor home.”
Ms Casey was reported missing on June 20 after failing to attend morning classes at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat. She was last seen at the retreat late on the evening of June 19.
As of press time, Ms Casey’s family and friends had raised over $36,000 through the crowdfunding website Chuffed. The donations will help them secure an attorney and legal team, support mental health needs, and cover additional trips to New Providence and Washington, DC.
Friends and relatives of Ms Casey have criticised the investigation into her disappearance, while the company behind the retreat dismissed their claims as “false and defamatory and not based on facts”.
Comments
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nothing but more gaslighting by The Tribune.
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
The case of the missing 42-year-old male transvestite, Mr Taylor, has certainly raised numerous concerns and scepticism within the Bahamian community. The family's refusal to consider alternative scenarios regarding his disappearance has only fueled suspicion and mistrust.
Several key points need to be addressed:
Suspicion and Secrecy: The family's behaviour, marked by secrecy and a refusal to consider various possibilities, has naturally led to doubts about the authenticity of their claims. This has not only alienated potential supporters but also hindered authorities' efforts to conduct a thorough investigation.
Alternative Scenarios:
Escape from Personal Issues: It is plausible that Mr. Taylor may have chosen to distance himself from familial or personal issues, seeking solace or a fresh start away from his current life.
Involvement with Drugs: Given the high incidence of drug addiction in Chicago and Mr. Taylor’s background, it is conceivable that he may have fallen into substance abuse. This could explain his disappearance and potentially point to his involvement in drug-related activities.
Public Image and Resources: While the family's insistence on presenting a female image of Mr Taylor to the public is understandable from a personal and familial perspective, it might not be practical in terms of locating him. Sharing a male likeness could be more effective in broadening the search efforts, despite the family's concerns about potential backlash against the LGBT community.
Cuban Jail Scenario: The suggestion that Mr. Taylor could be in a Cuban jail is not unfounded. Given the history of Bahamians found in Cuban jails due to drug trafficking or other misunderstandings, it would be prudent for the family to contact Cuban authorities. This approach could potentially yield vital information about Mr. Taylor's whereabouts.
Community and Law Enforcement Response: The scepticism among Bahamians, law enforcement, and potential helpers stems from the family's handling of the situation. Transparency and a willingness to explore all avenues are crucial in garnering support and assistance from the community and authorities.
The broader community's support hinges on the family's transparency and willingness to address all potential leads without bias or preconceived notions.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
"The family's refusal to consider alternative scenarios regarding his disappearance has only fueled suspicion and mistrust."
To the contrary, the crazy theories sprung up unaided by any family action. One such theory was Taylor had with intention caught a smuggling boat to disappear. This would mean Taylor either attempted an illegal landing in the US or Cuba. Just an illogical, crazy theory.
The most likely scenario, Taylor is deceased and the body is in the ocean, very sad but true. She may have arrived there by intention, by accident or by foul play.
lucaya 21 minutes ago
The most likely scenario
