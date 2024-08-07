Anonymous donor offers $10k for info on Casey

By EARYEL BOWlEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN anonymous donor has offered a $10,000 reward for information regarding the disappearance of American Taylor Casey.

A Facebook page dedicated to the missing woman, “Find Taylor Casey”, said last week: “We are hopeful that this reward will help us to make progress in finding our loved one. Together, we will bring Taylor home.”

Ms Casey was reported missing on June 20 after failing to attend morning classes at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat. She was last seen at the retreat late on the evening of June 19.

As of press time, Ms Casey’s family and friends had raised over $36,000 through the crowdfunding website Chuffed. The donations will help them secure an attorney and legal team, support mental health needs, and cover additional trips to New Providence and Washington, DC.

Friends and relatives of Ms Casey have criticised the investigation into her disappearance, while the company behind the retreat dismissed their claims as “false and defamatory and not based on facts”.