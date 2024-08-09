Munroe: No reason to fear police probe

Minister dismisses worries after suspect’s shot dead in Fox Hill

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he doesn’t believe people who may be questioned as part of a Royal Bahamas Police Force corruption probe should fear for their lives despite several coincidences that have unsettled the public.

“Many, many people, I’m understanding, have already been questioned,” he said. Asked if anyone should be fearful, he said: “I wouldn’t think so.”

His comment came as police investigate matters surrounding voice notes that purport to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangement involving a senior police officer, a lawyer, and two murdered men, Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith.

The conversation relates to a $1.5m bank heist at the airport in November. Fox Jr and Smith, suspects in that robbery, were never charged. Before they were killed, they reportedly informed their parents about the existence and importance of the voice notes.

Shortly after Sylvens Metayer, a US resident who identifies as a whistleblower, seemingly released the voice notes, he was shot during a Facebook Live session, which he survived.

Two men, Oral Roberts, 34, and Akeil Holmes, 26, were charged in connection with the November robbery. However, Roberts was killed last week. His mother, Mizpah Roberts, claimed he was killed a week after meeting officers probing the corruption claims, and she tied his death to that situation.

Mr Munroe implied yesterday that no connection between the voice notes probe and Roberts’ death has been established. He suggested people interested in the stolen money could have killed Roberts.

“He was involved in the robbery, and he is the third person who was involved in the robbery who has been killed, and the money hasn’t been recovered, and some people may be interested in $1.4m,” he said.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said on Wednesday that the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) will assist in the investigation.

Mr Munroe said he believes the investigation, led by the Security and Intelligence Branch, will be “fair and thorough”. He said foreign oversight is intended to provide public assurance as a “second eye.”

“I don’t expect them to be on the ground walking around,” he said. “I expect them to review what is done, see if they have any suggestions because two heads are better than one. The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s SID will be handling the investigation, while these external professionals will audit the process.”

“Once this is complete, I will request a report for the Police Complaints Inspectorate to review, which may provide me with an opinion or advice under the Police Force Act."