‘Central Bank must act’ on bank costs

Mitchell: Bank could be more proactive in tackling rising fees
By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has once again urged the Central Bank to be more proactive in regulating commercial bank fees, citing the Central Bank of Barbados as a successful example.
Mr Mitchell’s comments yesterday came as residents continue to rail against bank fees.
CIBC First Caribbean recently announced that personal, business, and corporate customers will face increased bank fees starting September 1. Jacqui Bend, managing director of CIBC Bahamas, told Tribune Business that the fee structure adjustments are due to rising business costs.
In July, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced a 50-cent decline in debit card transaction fees for ATM transactions involving other banks in the country and purchases at local points of sale.
“We have a central bank, in my view, that has to be more active,” Mr Mitchell said yesterday. “They’re the ones who are the regulators with regard to this.
“I think consumers ought to complain to the Central Bank about this. In our own caucuses, I’ve said that legislation needs to be passed to deal with things like Bahamian content, access to Bahamians, access to a voice on the telephone, making sure that people have cash.”
Mr Mitchell noted that the Central Bank of Barbados has previously intervened to stop banks in that country from taking certain actions.
In January, the Central Bank of Barbados mandated that no fees could be charged for electronic transactions including Automated Clearing House (ACH) and real-time payments (RTP) transfers. The bank also requires all commercial banks to offer at least one savings account free from fees or charges. Guidelines introduced in July require banks and finance companies to seek a non-objection from the Central Bank at least 60 days before implementing or increasing fees. They must also notify customers at least 30 days before a fee takes effect, although no notice is required for fee reductions. Additionally, there are to be no fees for electronic transfers and no cash management fees for transactions under $10,000 per day.
“I don’t think we need to have the Barbados example to hang our hat on,” Mr Mitchell said yesterday. “The simple question is whether what the banks are doing is correct and good, right and just. The answer is no.”
Mr Mitchell has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with how banks treat customers. In November 2023, he called for Parliament to intervene in the banking sector.
The Free National Movement (FNM) has indicated that the Davis administration would receive bipartisan support to regulate the commercial banking sector and urged the government to take action rather than merely discussing the need for better banking services in The Bahamas.
Last week, Kwasi Thompson, the East Grand Bahama MP, demanded that Bahamians be protected more against “inexplicable and indefensible” bank fee hikes following CIBC’s increase announcement.
Mr Mitchell dismissed the possibility of establishing a select committee in Parliament to address the concern, saying the matter requires direct intervention.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
"I don’t think we need to have the Barbados example to hang our hat on"
True. But the reality is Barbados has a sophisticated thinking class and its been active for decades. If they had had the blessing of our location I believe we would have seen exactly how to revolutionize a 14mil tourist tourism product. It may be due to the longstanding presence of a rigorous university, or it may be that they're simply smarter, more analytical. Nothing wrong with following a smart, sensible example if it does not fundamentally contradict your objectives.
While Barbados is giving their banks sensible guidelines like you cant charge fees on transaction lower than 10,000 and at least one bank account should be fee free, we still have voices here saying, it's a business, een nothing you could do.
They also need to look at their usage agreements. They're brutal. How am I responsible for fraud in your system if you cant create a safe environment for use? And what happened to data privacy, how do you have the right to share "details" about my financial transactions with vaguely defined actors and by your language, for any reason, "curiosity" might even work, without notifying me?
ExposedU2C 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
You obviously never got to see Poodling's highly confidential political strategy memo, written shortly after independence, on the need for his PLP government to dumb-down the Bahamian people and open our nation's doors to illegal aliens in order retain political power for as long as possible.
And that political strategy of destroying the quality of education and critical thinking skills of Bahamians, in order to create easily manipulated and undiscerning voters, kept Poodling in office as PM for the first 25 years after independence, effectively laying a solid foundation for the continued nurturing by his successors of the utter mess our nation finds itself in today.
ExposedU2C 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
As usual, slimy Fwreddy Boy is bloviating hot air, knowing that nothing meaningful will be done to address the matters he speaks of.
Slimy Fwreddy Boy knows full well that RBC and CIBC have the government by the short and curlies. These two banks alone have the power to hold up or stop government payroll from being met simply by reining in a portion of the mega million dollar overdraft facilities they have extended to the Public Treasury/Ministry of Finance, the terms of which have been breached by government over and over again and require ongoing periodic waivers of key restrictive covenants.
And Slimy Fwreddy Boy knows more than most that our minister of finance, namely corrupt PM Davis, does not want to receive any phone calls from senior bank executives in Canada threatening to withhold or reduce vital credit facilities the government uses to meet its bloated payroll.
What's really disappointing here is that the Governor of the Central Bank (John Rolle) continues to allow himself (and his institution) to be used as a convenient punching bag by corrupt politicians who are not the least bit inclined to the fee gauging by commercial banks through the drafting and passing of appropriate legislation and related regulations.
trueBahamian 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
He is saying customers need to complain to the Central Bank. They get complaints. But their response is always that they can't get involved in that. The regulatory bodies here don't regulatory. They're just there for show, to create the illusion of a robust system.
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Blame for government tolerating price gauging properly belongs in the lap of Stumpy Davis as minister of finance because John Rolle and the Central Bank are answerable to him. But the fact of the matter is the Canadian banks know they have our corrupt PM by his short and curlies. Therefore, like Slimy Fwreddy Boy, all Stumpy Davis can do is bloviate to the public on the gauging issue.
Sign in to comment
OpenID