‘Central Bank must act’ on bank costs

Mitchell: Bank could be more proactive in tackling rising fees

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has once again urged the Central Bank to be more proactive in regulating commercial bank fees, citing the Central Bank of Barbados as a successful example.

Mr Mitchell’s comments yesterday came as residents continue to rail against bank fees.

CIBC First Caribbean recently announced that personal, business, and corporate customers will face increased bank fees starting September 1. Jacqui Bend, managing director of CIBC Bahamas, told Tribune Business that the fee structure adjustments are due to rising business costs.

In July, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced a 50-cent decline in debit card transaction fees for ATM transactions involving other banks in the country and purchases at local points of sale.

“We have a central bank, in my view, that has to be more active,” Mr Mitchell said yesterday. “They’re the ones who are the regulators with regard to this.

“I think consumers ought to complain to the Central Bank about this. In our own caucuses, I’ve said that legislation needs to be passed to deal with things like Bahamian content, access to Bahamians, access to a voice on the telephone, making sure that people have cash.”

Mr Mitchell noted that the Central Bank of Barbados has previously intervened to stop banks in that country from taking certain actions.

In January, the Central Bank of Barbados mandated that no fees could be charged for electronic transactions including Automated Clearing House (ACH) and real-time payments (RTP) transfers. The bank also requires all commercial banks to offer at least one savings account free from fees or charges. Guidelines introduced in July require banks and finance companies to seek a non-objection from the Central Bank at least 60 days before implementing or increasing fees. They must also notify customers at least 30 days before a fee takes effect, although no notice is required for fee reductions. Additionally, there are to be no fees for electronic transfers and no cash management fees for transactions under $10,000 per day.

“I don’t think we need to have the Barbados example to hang our hat on,” Mr Mitchell said yesterday. “The simple question is whether what the banks are doing is correct and good, right and just. The answer is no.”

Mr Mitchell has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with how banks treat customers. In November 2023, he called for Parliament to intervene in the banking sector.

The Free National Movement (FNM) has indicated that the Davis administration would receive bipartisan support to regulate the commercial banking sector and urged the government to take action rather than merely discussing the need for better banking services in The Bahamas.

Last week, Kwasi Thompson, the East Grand Bahama MP, demanded that Bahamians be protected more against “inexplicable and indefensible” bank fee hikes following CIBC’s increase announcement.

Mr Mitchell dismissed the possibility of establishing a select committee in Parliament to address the concern, saying the matter requires direct intervention.