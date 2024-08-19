Court hears final claims in Baha Mar $1.5bn case

By FAY SIMMONS
Tribune Business Reporter
jsimmons@tribunemedia.net
The New York legal clash between Baha Mar’s main contractor, China Construction America (CCA), and Sarkis Izmirlian involving claims of fraud and breach of contract wrapped up with the contractor claiming that debt led to a $1.5bn loss and not construction delays - a claim contended by Mr Izmirlian’s legal team.
China Construction America (CCA) contended that the primary cause of the financial loss was Baha Mar’s excessive debt, not delays in the building process. However, lawyers for Sarkis Izmirlian say it was due to CCA concealing construction delays and intentionally sabotaging the March 27, 2015, completion date and plunging into a liquidity and financial crisis.
CCA’s attorney, Mark Goodman, argued that BML Properties Ltd’s debts and its decision to file for bankruptcy led to the liquidation losses not CCA, asserting “the plaintiff really brought this on itself”.
Attorneys said the losses were due to BML’s financial mismanagement and said the trial did not present evidence that CCA intentionally slowed down construction.
“The evidence has shown that the plaintiff over-leveraged the project with almost $2.5bn in debt [and] spent far in excess of its budget,” said Mr Goodman.
“It faced interest payments that it just didn’t have the resources to cover. The partial opening on March 27 would not have cured any of these fundamental problems.
“The plaintiff really brought this on itself,” Goodman argued.
In contrast, Jacob Buchdahl, counsel for BML, argued that the developer only incurred so much debt because CCA promised to have Baha Mar ready for the opening date.
Mr Buchdahl explained that this assurance led BML to spending millions of dollars on staff, training, room preparations and marketing.
He argued that BML was forced to file for bankruptcy due to CCA missing the opening date then manipulating the liquidation process to advance its own commercial interests, including allegations of bribing a top Bahamian official.
“Everything would have been done differently without these lies,” Mr Buchdahl argued.
“The first thing they would have done was conserve cash.
“What was CCA concerned about? Only about getting paid,” said Mr Buchdahl.
New York Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok will issue a written opinion deciding the claims after post-trial briefing from both sides.
Sarkis Izmirlian successfully fought off a bid by CCA to slash his damages claim by $830m just days before their fraud and breach of contract battle went to trial.
The Chinese state-owned contractor asserted that the New York State Supreme Court should bar Mr Izmirlian from bringing “evidence and testimony” involving the loss of his and his family’s $830m initial equity injection at the trial.
However, in a comprehensive victory for Baha Mar’s original developer, Judge Andrew Borrok rejected both this argument and CCA’s other contention that “certain unidentified evidence” involving its alleged breach of the two sides’ investors agreement should also be prohibited from appearing at the two-week trial.
Dismissing the contractor’s position in its entirety, Judge Borrok ruled that the wipe-out of Mr Izmirlian’s $830m investment was a direct result of CCA’s “alleged breach of contract and fraud”.
As a result, evidence relating to the initial equity contribution and its loss was presented at trial, with the judge slamming previous legal examples cited by CCA to justify its position as inappropriate and out of place.
CCA, which had hired new US attorneys after a series of legal reversals in its six-and-a-half year court battle with Mr Izmirlian, also failed to exclude any costs incurred by Baha Mar - as opposed to BML Properties - in the run-up to the $4.2bn mega resort’s failed March 27, 2015, completion from the damages it may have to pay.
It made its last-ditch legal move on June 12, 2024, less than two months before the trial’s start but Mr Izmirlian and BML Properties argued that, rather than seeking to exclude evidence, CCA and its new attorneys were employing “thinly-veiled motions for partial summary judgment” using arguments that should have been raised earlier with the New York State Supreme Court.
Mr Izmirlian and his US legal team successfully argued that CCA was “trying to improperly re-use its lost profits damages arguments”, with which it had succeeded at the appeals court level, to now knock-out and exclude something entirely different - the loss of the original developer’s equity contribution to the project.
Comments
pileit 1 day, 1 hour ago
GET DEM SARKIE!!!!
ExposedU2C 1 day ago
The great thing about the New York Supreme Court is that it knows all about the various types of sinister debt-traps that the evil Communist Chinese Party (CCP) and China state-owned enterprises are expert at setting up in debt-vulnerable foreign countries (like The Bahamas) that are run by corrupt political leaders who are easily bribed for the purpose of the CCP taking, by hook or crook, ownership and control of whatever they perceive to be in their global strategic interests.
ExposedU2C 1 day ago
Rather than simply publishing info obtained from Sarkis's New York lawyers, The Tribune would much better serve its readership and the Bahamian public at large by revealing what the court documents filed in this case have disclosed about Perry Christie a/k/a Vomit, Allyson Maynard-Gibson a/k/a Wicked Witch of The West, and Baltron Bethel a/k/a Bag Man.
DreamerX 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Mr. Ping, it will be okay.
Proguing 23 hours, 49 minutes ago
Thank God the Chinese took over the Bahamar project, otherwise it would have gone bankrupt during Covid. As a reminder, the project went bankrupt twice before it even opened its doors...
ExposedU2C 21 hours, 55 minutes ago
Atlantis somehow managed to survive COVID. Keep in mind too that the Delaware bankruptcy filing only came about after Sarkis finally came to the realisation that BML would not likely be able to overcome the corruption and collusion that was illegally taking place behind the scenes involving the highest levels of both the Bahamian government led by Vomit Christie and the CCP led by Xi Jenping.
Proguing 19 hours, 30 minutes ago
Atlantis went bankrupt before Covid, even though the resort was run by someone with a strong track record in the hospitality industry, something Izmirlian does not have. It was taken over by its lender Brookfield Corporation a Canadian multinational company that is one of the world's largest investment management companies, with over US$725 billion of assets under management. We need owners with deep pockets like Brookfield and the Chinese. They don’t bankrupt projects before they open.
ExposedU2C 17 hours, 8 minutes ago
We need to be wary of all Communist Chinese investments made in our country. They come with debt-trap strings attached, not to mention ideological positions culturally ingrained that could never serve the well-being of our people and geo-political interests of our small nation on the global stage. Too many other countries are now learning this the hard way.
Proguing 14 hours, 7 minutes ago
Debt traps from the Chinese? You should read the book “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man”. Most of the debt owned by the Bahamas is not to the Chinese…
DreamerX 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Not yet. But the Belt and Road initiative has consistently lead down a path for countries handing over more power and concessions than the west has demanded. Africa has gone from 2bil per annum new Chinese debt to 30bil per annum. Saying they don't own the most debt, is like saying the dog hasn't bit me yet as he lunges towards you.
Craig 23 hours, 20 minutes ago
Why did Izmirlian have to go to the US for justice? The answer to that question is a severe indictment our our justice system.
ExposedU2C 21 hours, 38 minutes ago
Answer: Justice Winder who was well known at the time to be the Bahamian government's "go to" judge for the "right" ruling no matter what.
TalRussell 20 hours, 40 minutes ago
'Art-generating AIs -- Redyin' to craft 'thousands of never before given permissions images'-- Scraped from Baha Mar’s -- Concept to dramatic buildout' as played out under the colony's 'three plus1 premierships' -- Notin' are copyrighted protected from bein' exposed'. -- Yes?
Bonefishpete 16 hours, 54 minutes ago
Developers have always had a tough go at making money in the Bahamas. The country is littered with failed developments. Only the Cruise Ships have found a work around.
TalRussell 16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Care to comment on how to use je ne sais quoi when describing our colony's --- Cruise Tourisms', culturally. - Yes?
