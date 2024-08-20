Mitchell: Govt may intervene if Central Bank won’t act on fees

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said legislators may need to intervene if the Central Bank fails to take more aggressive action on commercial bank fees.

Minister Mitchell previously urged the Central Bank to be more proactive in regulating these fees, citing the successful example set by the Central Bank of Barbados.

Gowon Bowe, chairman of the Clearing Banks Association, expressed concern that regulating bank fees and services could lead the country towards a “communist state”, describing it as a “very slippery slope”.

In response, Mr Mitchell argued that the real slippery slope would result in improved service in his opinion.

“Hyperbole is sometimes useful, but in my view, not in this instance. Business people reading that stuff about slippery slope and communist state would think twice about coming to a communist state to do business, if that’s what’s in The Bahamas. So the comment was not helpful, apart from being inaccurate,” he said.

He emphasised that banks are currently regulated; they cannot charge any interest rate they choose and must obtain a licence to operate.

“They have to get a licence to operate. There’s a cap on the interest rate now, right now, but the response from the clearing house bank’s chair portrays a larger issue and problem, which is service to the Bahamian public will not improve if the banks just don’t get it.”

“They keep trying to force us to swallow digitalisation when the internet doesn’t work here. The service are second-rate at the banks, and they charge fees for keeping our money. If the Central Bank does not intervene more aggressively, as they have in Barbados, then perhaps the legislature will have to intervene.”

In January, the Central Bank of Barbados mandated that no fees could be charged for electronic transactions, including Automated Clearing House (ACH) and real-time payments (RTP) transfers. The bank also requires all commercial banks to offer at least one savings account that is free from fees or charges. Guidelines introduced in July mandate that banks and finance companies must seek a non-objection from the Central Bank at least 60 days before implementing or increasing fees. Additionally, there are to be no fees for electronic transfers and no cash management fees for transactions under $10,000 per day.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said his party would reform the banking system if elected, expanding the Central Bank’s authority to assess fees and prevent unjustified “junk fees”.

He accused the Davis administration of “idle talk” and “handwringing” on the issue, observing that while Mr Mitchell has frequently criticised banking problems, the government has not taken meaningful action.

Mr Mitchell also alleged that all ATMs were down in Exuma, but The Tribune was unable to verify this up to press time.