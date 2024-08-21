Call for condo regulations

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BREA president seems to want to support the minority folk who get on Condo Associations and weld almighty to suit themselves not for the interest of all condo owners.

Government should pass a Condo Association Restrictive Practice Act...Yes, basically safeguard the condo buyer from the whims of usual minority ‘power group who get control of the Condo

Association and impose conditions not on a unanimous approach where all owners agree simple majority disallowed.

Just how can the Condo Association override covenants of the original purchase? If short lets or no lets at all are included how can the association decide anything different and change a covenant?

A condo should/maybe sold with restrictions can short let - may not short let - may not let at all and these covenants may not be changed on the whim of an Association but requires 100% all owners to agree. Now BREA wants to control the market? Why? Not to the advantage of government especially if they are collecting VAT and look at the positive tourism aspect. Condo Restrictive Practice Act, please asap AG...now.

K ALBURY

Nassau,

August 15 2024.