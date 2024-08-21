Vacationing couple alleges they were assaulted by Airbnb host with a sword

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
A MAN has been charged after a viral video captured an incident in which a couple claimed they were assaulted by their Airbnb host while vacationing in The Bahamas.
The couple alleged the host attacked them with a two-foot double-edged sword. Police officers were also seen in the video.
Police have reported that a 34-year-old man, Jan-viraj Biere, from Coral Harbour Road, has been arraigned before the Magistrate Court on a charge of assault with a deadly instrument. The alleged incident occurred on August 7.
On August 12, the sitting magistrate granted bail in the amount of $5,000 with specific conditions. The defendant must report to the Western Police Station every Wednesday and Sunday by 6pm. The case has been adjourned to September 19, 2024.
