BPL outages expected in Nassau today, says minister

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
RESIDENTS in several areas of New Providence will experience power outages today as Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) conducts overhead maintenance, according to Energy and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis yesterday.
BPL announced the planned outages on its Facebook page, listing areas including Marathon Road, Carmichael Road, Southern Shores, and London Terrace among those affected. Yesterday, outages were scheduled to occur in Prince Charles, Nassau East South, Farrington Road, and on Bimini.
The planned outages are necessary for BPL to carry out overhead maintenance. Some areas require tree trimming, while others need equipment upgrades or line maintenance.
Mrs Coleby-Davis said the overhead maintenance exercise is crucial because many areas with power sources have not been maintained properly over the years.
She noted concerns in the past about sparked wires or trees coming into contact with electrical wires.
“We’re working in updating and upgrading our maintenance programme at BPL,” she told reporters after a tour at CH Reeves yesterday. “So that we can ensure that we’re able to address these situations right away, as opposed to having such a long extension for maintenance, and then when we have real issues, real problems, it causes frustration on the consumers.”
“The importance now is we put out that detail of planned maintenance and advised persons that there will be some electricity turned off during the time that we are maintaining but after the maintenance it’s right away back on.”
The energy minister emphasised how updating consumers about planned outages is needed to assist with clear communication and understanding of what’s happening.
Comments
ohdrap4 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
death, taxes and power cuts are certain.
bahamianson 13 hours, 31 minutes ago
News alert, outages expected everyday of the year. How about that.
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
FERNANDER HAS YET TO ARREST THIS CORRUPT AND INCOMPETENT BIRD BRAIN FOR HER VERY DELIBERATE ATTEMPT TO MAME OR KILL A POLICE OFFICER USING HER VEHICLE. SHE SHOULD HAVE LONG AGO BEEN LOCKED-UP.
NOW SHE REPRESENTS THE CABAL OF THIEVES LED BY SNAKE AND THE VERY CROOKED TONY FERGUSON WHOM, WITH THE HELP OF ILLEGAL GOVERNMENT GUARANTEES OF PROFITABILITY ARRANGED BY THE CORRUPT DAVIS LED PLP GOVERNMENT, ARE BEING ALLOWED TO LITERALLY STEAL MAJORITY OWNERSHIP AND CONTROL OF BPL's POWER GRID FOR MERE PENNIES ON THE DOLLAR OF TRUE VALUE.
AND IN THE AFTERMATH OF THIS HEIST OF NATIONAL ASSETS OWNED BY BPL, BAHAMIANS AND THEIR BUSINESSES WILL SOON FIND THEY CAN NO LONGER AFFORD ELECTRICITY AS A RESULT OF THE RATE HIKES THAT WILL OCCUR TO FEED THE INSATIABLE GREED OF THE CABAL OF THIEVES LED BY SNAKE AND TONY FERGUSON.
Sign in to comment
OpenID