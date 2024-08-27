New safety manual coming after recent jet ski incident

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A NEW safety manual has been prepared to handle jet ski operations and other maritime activities, it has been revealed.

The news comes after a jet ski accident in Grand Bahama that left a 20-year-old woman from the US with upper body injuries.

Acting Port Controller Berne Wright said the manual is intended to enhance safety measures across the board. However, its release has been delayed due to pending internal processes.

According to reports, on Sunday, a US visitor was struck by a jet ski operated by an adult male while participating in a water activity and is currently listed as being in stable condition at the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing. However, Mr Wright said he had no update on the incident as it is early in the investigation.

He said the Port Department works with the police for non-fatal incidents, while the police and coroner lead in cases involving fatalities.

In June, 25-year-old Dishon Russell was found unresponsive in waters near Coral Beach after a wave knocked him off the jet ski he was operating.

In July, police launched a search for a jet ski operator who fled the scene following an incident at sea that resulted in injuries to two women after a jet ski collided with the women who were on a banana boat in the waters of Goodman’s Bay.

Responding to concerns about the number of jet ski accidents, Mr Wright acknowledged the frequency of these incidents.

“If you’re in this environment, things happen, you know, accidents happen every day,” the acting port controller said.