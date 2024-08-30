Without a home five years later

Abaconians in trailers since Dorian facing eviction by October

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DOZENS of Abaco residents in government trailers meant as temporary housing after Hurricane Dorian are facing eviction by the end of October, including a struggling mother of five who is still searching for a permanent home.

The notice comes as the country prepares to mark the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Dorian, the deadly category-five storm that killed more than 70 people and displaced hundreds.

Machanttie Stuart, 59, expressed uncertainty about where her family will go.

She said nearly 60 people, including some government workers, face a similar situation. She said officials informed them during a meeting that they must move by October 31.

The trailers, located next to the Marsh Harbour government complex, were meant to provide temporary housing for those displaced by Dorian in 2019.

Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder could not say the exact number of people still living in the 50 trailers but confirmed yesterday that October 31 is the deadline for residents to vacate. He said exceptions may be made for special cases.

He said the trailers were never intended for long-term use and have become problematic, citing health and safety concerns due to mould and septic tank issues.

“The majority of these trailers are not fit for living or any other use,” he said. “They’re leaking, with holes in the floors, and have been used well beyond their lifespan.”

He also raised concerns about the trailers’ inability to withstand storm conditions, saying: “If a tropical storm comes by, they’re going to be collateral damage to everything else that’s been newly built. They will fly, and they will move.”

He said some trailers have been rented out by their original occupants and are allegedly being used for other illegal activities.

He said officials are planning to find alternative housing for vulnerable residents before the October deadline.

“The trailers have had free power, free water, and have been a free place to stay for almost five years,” he said, adding that the homes will be dismantled and disposed of once residents move out.

However, Ms Stuart wants the government to allow residents to relocate the trailers until a permanent housing solution is found.

Nearly two years ago, she, her two daughters, and her granddaughter moved into a government trailer after returning to Abaco following Hurricane Dorian.

“I asked about the trailer and if we can carry the trailer to our property, but they said no,” she said.

She added that renting is not an option for the family of four because it is too costly.

In addition to caring for her young daughter and granddaughter, Ms Stuart also has an older disabled daughter with financial needs. She said she spends $700 a month on a nursing home in Grand Bahama to care for her daughter, who suffered a stroke a year ago.

“The hospital gave her up, and she isn’t doing anything. They said she’s like a vegetable,” Ms Stuart said. “I have to scrap up money right now to pay for this month.”

Ms Stuart, a long-term janitress, said her pay cheque is insufficient to make ends meet.

“I cannot save a dollar because I’m the only one paying the bills,” she said, adding that she also has her own medical bills due to her deteriorating health.

“I need to go to Nassau on the 13th because of my eyesight. I can’t see in one of my eyes.”

“It’s rough,” she said. “My youngest daughter need some shoes now. We getting her ready for school and she needs shoes and a schoolbag.”