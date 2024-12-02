Pintard: ‘We would end political appointments in uniformed branches’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard said he would end political appointments in the uniformed branches if the FNM is elected to govern.
His comment at a press conference yesterday came after a US federal indictment alleged that police have helped facilitate cocaine smuggling into the United States.
“We will end the political appointments of heads of the uniformed branches by passing legislation that sets out basic qualifications for the senior leadership positions in the security agencies that will require an open application and regimented and rigorous interview process for prospective candidates,” Mr Pintard said.
“No elected official would be able to promote persons into a position that are not among the two top candidates recommended by the respective service commissions. In other words, the commissions that are in place by law ought to have the ability to narrow the field to two candidates, rather than a policy maker, bypassing all of it.”
He said the FNM would implement a full suite of anti-corruption legislation, adding the country should have an integrity commission and code of conduct for public officials.
He said the commission would not be under the control and direction of any minister.
He also responded to former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller’s public allegations that Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, one of 11 people charged with crimes last week, is a well-known associate of the FNM.
Mr Pintard said CSP Curtis was promoted under the Progressive Liberal Party, and was one of three officers who skipped a rank. He was previously assistant superintendent of police.
He expressed concern that government officials did not know the Bahamians identified in the indictment were under investigation for three years.
He said Commissioner Clayton Fernander should resign.
The indictment alleged a “high-ranking politician” was expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement officials to facilitate a cocaine trafficking scheme to the United States for $2m.
Mr Pintard said the government should release the politician’s name before the trial because it is unfair to have the public speculating about all public officials.
The opposition leader reiterated his call for establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate corruption within law enforcement and public offices.
“All of us have a right to know whether or not we have the right gatekeepers who are presiding over law and order in The Bahamas,” he said. “We have a right to know that those who are incarcerated, are they incarcerated righteously, and some who are free are they free because they have had help to evade the law? Commissions have a way of shining a light in some very dark places. There are many persons, including some who have participated in the skullduggery, that are willing to testify. We should give them an opportunity.”
“There’s a highest standard for the gatekeepers, for those who preside over Parliament, over the executive of the country, for those that are in law enforcement because in Parliament, we make the law. So people are not expecting that we are colluding with with criminals to break the very laws that we’re putting in place. Secondly, the public is not expecting that law enforcement agents would themselves participate in criminal activity.
He invited the public to participate in a demonstration at Rawson Square at 9am on Wednesday.
One 14 hours, 50 minutes ago
gangsters
TalRussell 8 hours, 49 minutes ago
I'm sensing a forced rethink within the office of premiership as to the kinda, sorta, maybe risks -- - Awaits the calling of an earlier National election. -- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 20 minutes ago
Will PBB give itself a Road Traffic contract? Henfield couldnt jump any faster. Something is on the other side of that door that keeps everybody silent, well fed and fat (is there an Inspector uniform size under 5XL?), and with post win rapid onset do good dementia
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
LMAO
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
It gives the fnm something to run on about . And cast blame but those senior officers existed under the Fnm they got rid of many senior officers but not those Two they were never touched. PINTARD should know who was alleged to receive 2 million it is alleged not facts
TalRussell 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Admit to it, Comrades, most we, over passage time -- Has slipped 'lil sometin' to 'someone in duh govt to speed up somethin' or duh adda. -- Yes?
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
The airport Armour truck roberry that money was not found . Who has that money . Could Johnson and Curtis be working together. Then so many lives were lost. But they still have not said if it was Johnson on the phone. CURTIS WIFE WAS WITH HIM IN florida when he was arrested do they have children
ThisIsOurs 25 minutes ago
I'm doubtful. When will the practice of giving beaches and parks contracts to constituents for no equal valued service end? Shenandon Cartwright said ~"this is how things work, everybody does it", are we to expect more of the same? When will we stop normalizing what we can clearing see is not ethical practice? Will the opposition be allowed a voice when the FNM is in power? Will any steps be taken to immediately rescind the right to Bahamian Citizenship for illegal immigrants born in the bahsmas? This is the next clearly visible to everybody scandal about to explode. With extortion fees paid by illegal immigrants for passage and identity services a huge source of income to somebody with great power, or else theyd do something about it.
