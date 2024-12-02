Pintard: ‘We would end political appointments in uniformed branches’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard said he would end political appointments in the uniformed branches if the FNM is elected to govern.

His comment at a press conference yesterday came after a US federal indictment alleged that police have helped facilitate cocaine smuggling into the United States.

“We will end the political appointments of heads of the uniformed branches by passing legislation that sets out basic qualifications for the senior leadership positions in the security agencies that will require an open application and regimented and rigorous interview process for prospective candidates,” Mr Pintard said.

“No elected official would be able to promote persons into a position that are not among the two top candidates recommended by the respective service commissions. In other words, the commissions that are in place by law ought to have the ability to narrow the field to two candidates, rather than a policy maker, bypassing all of it.”

He said the FNM would implement a full suite of anti-corruption legislation, adding the country should have an integrity commission and code of conduct for public officials.

He said the commission would not be under the control and direction of any minister.

He also responded to former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller’s public allegations that Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, one of 11 people charged with crimes last week, is a well-known associate of the FNM.

Mr Pintard said CSP Curtis was promoted under the Progressive Liberal Party, and was one of three officers who skipped a rank. He was previously assistant superintendent of police.

He expressed concern that government officials did not know the Bahamians identified in the indictment were under investigation for three years.

He said Commissioner Clayton Fernander should resign.

The indictment alleged a “high-ranking politician” was expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement officials to facilitate a cocaine trafficking scheme to the United States for $2m.

Mr Pintard said the government should release the politician’s name before the trial because it is unfair to have the public speculating about all public officials.

The opposition leader reiterated his call for establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate corruption within law enforcement and public offices.

“All of us have a right to know whether or not we have the right gatekeepers who are presiding over law and order in The Bahamas,” he said. “We have a right to know that those who are incarcerated, are they incarcerated righteously, and some who are free are they free because they have had help to evade the law? Commissions have a way of shining a light in some very dark places. There are many persons, including some who have participated in the skullduggery, that are willing to testify. We should give them an opportunity.”

“There’s a highest standard for the gatekeepers, for those who preside over Parliament, over the executive of the country, for those that are in law enforcement because in Parliament, we make the law. So people are not expecting that we are colluding with with criminals to break the very laws that we’re putting in place. Secondly, the public is not expecting that law enforcement agents would themselves participate in criminal activity.

He invited the public to participate in a demonstration at Rawson Square at 9am on Wednesday.