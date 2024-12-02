‘We must rebuild trust in police’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander outlined steps during a national address last night that the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the government will undertake to boost the public’s trust in the force after a US federal indictment exposed corruption.
He said the new measures will include introducing an anonymous whistleblower platform, mandatory annual integrity testing for senior officers, and a publicly published list of shortlisted recruits.
He revealed plans to request increased funding from the Ministry of National Security to expand anti-corruption investigations.
His address came after a US South District of New York indictment claimed that these people provided critical assistance to drug traffickers smuggling tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States.
The indictment listed charges against 11 Bahamians, including the officer-in-charge of aviation, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker.
Commissioner Fernander revealed that police have not yet received a request to arrest the other people mentioned in the indictment.
“Also, we have not been given the names of any additional police or government officials who may be under suspicion and, as far as I know, no one else in country has been given the names of any individual or individuals referenced to the indictment,” he said.
He presented “a framework to rebuild” the police force, saying the plan is rooted in accountability, action, and transparency.
He proposed the immediate implementation of an encrypted, anonymous whistleblower platform.
He said this would strengthen the existing protections for whistleblowers and allow officers and citizens to report wrongdoing without fear of retaliation.
He also proposes mandatory financial disclosures for ranks at chief superintendent and above.
“Any individual who has departmental responsibility should be subject to ‘unexplained wealth orders’, he said. “The public deserves to know that those at the top of this organisation are beyond reproach.”
As for recruits, he admitted that character references provided by members of the public were sometimes untrue in the past.
“Moving forward, I propose publishing the names of shortlisted recruits in the newspaper for public feedback during a 30-day review period,” he said. “This will allow citizens to raise concerns confidentially about any individual’s character or past behaviour. We want to know if someone in your community is unfit to wear this uniform.”
“Every credible concern will be investigated. Recruits will also face enhanced screenings to ensure only individuals of the highest integrity join this force.”
He proposed that long-serving members of the force undergo mandatory annual ethics training.
“Every officer, from the most junior to the most senior, will be reminded that serving the Bahamian people with integrity is not optional — it’s the bare minimum,” he said. “Finally, we will create independent oversight channels where external bodies can review misconduct reports to ensure transparency. No report will be swept under the rug.”
Commissioner Fernander said on November 26, while travelling with his family in Florida, he received a call from RBPF aircraft captain ASP Foster Rolle, informing him that CSP Curtis had been arrested overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned in Federal Court.
He said he then contacted CSP Harris Cash, the police liaison officer attached to the Bahamas Consulate in Miami, who confirmed that CSP Curtis was in custody and outlined the charges he faced.
The commissioner said he later met Chief Supt Curtis’ wife at the courthouse and did not speak to CSP Curtis.
“This moment was not just shocking — it was devastating,” he said. “It cut to the core of the trust that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is meant to represent.”
He said he has already spoken with former Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, who served from March 2020 to July 2022, and intends to contact former Commissioner Anthony Ferguson, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and former National Security Minister Marvin Dames.
He said at no time during his tenure did any international partner raise concerns about the activities outlined in the US indictment.
“I have reviewed my meetings with agencies such as the FBI, US Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, and the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, as well as with the US Charge d’Affaires,” he said.
“As recently as October 2024, none of these interactions highlighted suspicions about the individuals or activities now under investigation.”
He said the culture of corruption that has “infiltrated” the police force did not happen overnight.
“But from today, we will redouble our efforts to stamp it out,” he said. “Dealing with police wrongdoing is complex and will require both a new legislative framework and operational changes.”
He claimed the example of his forced vacation leave in 2019 helps the public “understand how we have arrived at this point”.
He said the political directorate reduced the size of the force’s senior leadership and transferred a number of experienced officers outside of the organisation.
Comments
Baha10 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
To embarrassing to even comment further … God help us!
moncurcool 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
Correct. Not even worth commenting on what he said.
IslandWarrior 15 hours, 35 minutes ago
Some of what Fred (Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said on Friday) is correct. However, in the spirit of openness, Fred should acknowledge that the culture within the force is far from ideal. Younger, brighter members are often held back by "dinosaurs" who leverage their political or other connections to maintain their positions. Relying on a straight back and a stiff upper lip as the sole qualifications for leadership is delusional.
While the force has indeed produced excellent officers, administration is an entirely different matter. Very few, either in the past or present, have acquired the administrative skills necessary for such critical positions. These are the cold, undeniable facts that have led some of the brighter members to abandon the force altogether, as they see "dinosaurs" and the politically—or otherwise—connected excel through the ranks.
My friend Greenslade made some inroads in introducing a level of professionalism to the force during his leadership. However, today's organization leaves much to be desired, especially considering some in the current leadership lineup.
M0J0 14 hours, 46 minutes ago
Sad part of this whole ordeal is that he has not once mentioned a real cure for the disease under his watch. He took time to reference pass leadership, but their time came and went it is now his time. Do something or step down.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
All will have their oponion of what the commissioner said even the one who swims with the swine. It is just that their oponion . There are only four gospels but what ever the one wright's is FNM gospel they quote it and table it.. what has happned is sad for the police force . But these things were going on for a long time
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
The Fnm government interfered in the police force. Now that The sands and Pintard have been washed in clorox bleach and have become snow white. But the Hanna smith case and toggie and boggie OBAN still remain
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
They even took away Mr Greenslade position what was wrong with Mr Greenslade. The FNM interfed in the police force that fact can not be denied
whatsup 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
Why did The Tribune remove all the overnight comments?
pt_90 11 hours, 2 minutes ago
this is a new article. The first one was his statement.
TalRussell 11 hours, 45 minutes ago
Seriously, you can't all be together with the COP's attempt at recruiting Minnis, Christie and "Papa" Hubert to turn 'snitches' on one another? -- Is this even taught at Policemans' academy -- Yes?
Entrepreneur 10 hours, 44 minutes ago
Honour is all you need. Then this all goes away.
Sickened 10 hours, 38 minutes ago
One day I wish a God does appear and scare the Christianity into our politicians, leaders, civil servants and 'men of the cloth'. Right now everyone is going to church on Sunday and placing their ill-gotten gains in the collection plate.
i couldn't even find 10 true believers in this damned nation if my life depended on it.
TalRussell 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
In 2024 it involves much more than the historical 30 pieces of silver. --- It's in the 10s' of millions of gold bars. -- And unlike today -- Back then an identification to the authorities was quickly forthcoming. -- And, those pushing to bring back the capital punishment cross -- They'd do well, remembering the rest of the story about being nailed to the cross -- And how even back then, the state could've gotten it so wrong. -- Yes?
ExposedU2C 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
His puckered sweet lips are telling all of us he has the "goods" on too many of the political elite in the hierarchy of the PLP so Stumpy Davis don't dare fire him and he ain't planning on resigning or retiring anytime soon.
SP 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
My, my, my,...Jesus take the wheel!
TalRussell 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
@ComradeSP, Remind Him, ours are not the normal kind potholes we encounter in life. -- Yes?
mandela 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Just take a look at his photo, the look on ya face say ya guilty, the look on ya face say ya lying. Make an announcement on CID Johnson if ya ain't.
