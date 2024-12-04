ACP Shanta Knowles recommended to become new Commissioner of Police

Prime Minister Philip Davis has recommended Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles to become the new Commissioner of Police.
The move comes after Mr Davis announced in the House of Assembly earlier today that he had accepted the resignation of Clayton Fernander from the role.
Ms Knowles would be the first woman to take up the role if the post is confirmed.
In what was billed as a national statement, Mr Davis said that his government is "focused on change and reform".
Mr Davis also criticised the FNM for what he called a "planned and coordinated assault" that saw the party's deputy leader, Shanendon Cartwright, seizing the mace and throwing it from the window of the House, where it landed on Junkanoo bleachers below.
Mr Davis said that during the incident, the deputy speaker and a police officer were both injured. Deputy Speaker Sylvanus Petty is being kept in hospital overnight, he said, after suffering a concussion, while the police officer has been given five days leave.
The Prime Minister called the disruption "puerile antics" and said the Opposition, in trying to emulate Sir Lynden Pindling and Sir Milo Butler, showed they did not understand the importance of that moment.
Mr Davis said he would update the public as the police force moves forward about personnel, operations and oversight.
Comments
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
They do everything they can to follow the PLP. Follow fashion is what they are all about. I AM SORRY TO SEE MR fernander go. He did not have to know what they were doing probably trusted them to much. The FNM THEY ARE EVEN FOLLOWING WHAT THE plp did with their candidates. They tried to repeat what mr Pindling did .
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
The recent corruption scandals and political unrest in The Bahamas have exposed deeply ingrained issues within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the broader governance structure. From allegations of cocaine trafficking involving senior officers to the chaotic scenes in Parliament, these events highlight systemic dysfunction and the urgent need for reform. The appointment of Assistant Commissioner Shanta Knowles as the new Commissioner of Police offers a critical opportunity to address these challenges and rebuild public trust.
Eliminating the “Blue Wall of Silence” One of the most pressing issues within the RBPF is the entrenched culture of "protection of the blue," or the blue wall of silence. This practice, where officers protect one another by suppressing complaints and shielding misconduct, alienates the community and erodes trust. When citizens report theft, misconduct, or violations of their rights, it should be the RBPF that takes the lead in initiating investigations and ensuring accountability.
To dismantle this culture, the RBPF must:
Commit to Transparency: Every complaint must be thoroughly investigated, with the findings and actions taken communicated transparently to the public.
Protect Whistleblowers: Officers who expose misconduct must be shielded from retaliation, creating a system where integrity is rewarded.
Prosecute Proven Misconduct: When bad behaviour is substantiated, the RBPF must act decisively, including criminal prosecution and dismissal if warranted.
Accountability must become a cornerstone of the RBPF’s operations, ensuring that officers understand they are held to the same standards as the citizens they serve.
Addressing the Culture of Favoritism The practice of "my friend is the police, he can fix it" further undermines the RBPF's credibility. This system of favouritism, where officers intervene to help friends or family bypass proper procedures, falsify reports, or tamper with evidence, creates a two-tiered system of justice. It erodes public trust and perpetuates a culture of impunity.
Reforms to eliminate favouritism must include:
Strict Enforcement of Protocols: All police actions must follow established procedures, with zero tolerance for deviations due to personal relationships.
Independent Oversight: An external body should monitor police activities to ensure impartiality and accountability.
Training on Ethics and Professionalism: Officers must be educated on the importance of impartiality and the consequences of favouritism.
These measures will reinforce the principle of equal justice under the law and restore confidence in the RBPF’s integrity.
continue in reply:-
IslandWarrior 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Tackling the Culture of Excess
The "Canton and Gourmet Kitchen" culture at the Sir Gerald Cash Centre epitomizes the excess and entitlement that have diverted resources away from the RBPF's core mission. Daily celebrations and indulgences not only waste resources but also symbolize a lack of focus on public service. Commissioner Knowles must prioritize dismantling this culture and redirecting resources toward operational efficiency, training, and community engagement.
Political Interference and Leadership Accountability
The recent resignation of Clayton Fernander as Commissioner of Police underscores the need for leadership that is not influenced by political agendas. The longstanding culture of political appointments, cronyism, and victimization has contributed to an atmosphere of corruption and dysfunction. Commissioner Knowles must assert her independence, ensuring that decisions are guided by professionalism and public interest rather than political loyalty.
Rebuilding Community Trust
Rebuilding trust between the RBPF and the community is paramount. The force must focus on:
Community Policing: Engaging with communities to understand their concerns and demonstrate a commitment to serving their interests.
Public Reporting Mechanisms: Establishing accessible and anonymous channels for citizens to report complaints and concerns.
Ethical Leadership: Leading by example, with a focus on transparency, fairness, and accountability.
The challenges facing the Royal Bahamas Police Force are profound, but they are not insurmountable. Commissioner Shanta Knowles has an opportunity to lead a transformative era of reform, addressing the entrenched practices of favouritism, protectionism, and excess that have tarnished the RBPF’s reputation. By fostering a culture of transparency, professionalism, and accountability, she can restore public trust and ensure that the RBPF serves as a pillar of justice and integrity.
This moment calls for bold leadership, systemic reforms, and unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness and equality. The Bahamian people deserve a police force that upholds the law impartially, protects their rights and operates with the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. Anything less would be a disservice to the nation and its citizens.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
What ever injuries occurred in the house the Fnm is responsible one would think the sane Pintard would know that. They could hsve walked out of the house but they locked hands to put on a bad show.
