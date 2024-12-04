ACP Shanta Knowles recommended to become new Commissioner of Police

Prime Minister Philip Davis has recommended Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles to become the new Commissioner of Police.

The move comes after Mr Davis announced in the House of Assembly earlier today that he had accepted the resignation of Clayton Fernander from the role.

Ms Knowles would be the first woman to take up the role if the post is confirmed.

In what was billed as a national statement, Mr Davis said that his government is "focused on change and reform".

Mr Davis also criticised the FNM for what he called a "planned and coordinated assault" that saw the party's deputy leader, Shanendon Cartwright, seizing the mace and throwing it from the window of the House, where it landed on Junkanoo bleachers below.

Mr Davis said that during the incident, the deputy speaker and a police officer were both injured. Deputy Speaker Sylvanus Petty is being kept in hospital overnight, he said, after suffering a concussion, while the police officer has been given five days leave.

The Prime Minister called the disruption "puerile antics" and said the Opposition, in trying to emulate Sir Lynden Pindling and Sir Milo Butler, showed they did not understand the importance of that moment.

Mr Davis said he would update the public as the police force moves forward about personnel, operations and oversight.