Minnis: Independent Commission of Investigation Bill ‘a waste of time’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has criticised the Davis administration’s proposed Independent Commission of Investigation Bill 2024, calling it a “waste of time” and advocating for better enforcement of existing laws rather than introducing new ones.

Dr Minnie spoke as the government also dismissed calls for a Commission of Inquiry, suggesting that the proposed legislation is sufficient to deal with current allegations of corruption.

“In terms of new laws being implemented, and it’s in a scale of zero to 10, we score nine,” Dr Minnis said. “We love to introduce new laws, but we don’t believe in enforcing them. As far as their law that they’re bringing in, that’s a perfect example of the rat asked to watch the cheese, or the cat asking the cat to babysit the rat. It’s a waste of time. If you don’t enforce, it’s a waste of time. All you need to do is enforce what we have, enforce the existing laws that we have. And we wouldn’t be at the point that we are today.”

Dr Minnis’ comments followed discussions by National Security Minister Wayne Munroe in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis previously revealed plans to introduce new legislation to strengthen oversight of law enforcement agencies.

This legislation comes after a US federal indictment highlighted serious corruption allegations involving Bahamian law enforcement officers and government officials.

The indictment, filed by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, claims that drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas since 2021 with the support of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF).

Police Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker were arrested in Florida on charges of conspiracy to import cocaine, firearm possession, and firearms conspiracy. They will face trial in federal courts in New York. Additionally, retired officer Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette was named in the indictment and has also been discharged.

Communications director Latrae Rahming defended the government’s legislation yesterday, saying the bill would improve accountability and oversight of law enforcement and public officials. The bill seeks to establish an autonomous body to investigate serious allegations such as excessive force, corruption, and breaches of trust. It would allow for evidence gathering, witness summoning, and the recommendation of criminal charges where necessary.

“The Davis administration introduced an important piece of legislation aimed at enhancing oversight and ensuring greater accountability in our law enforcement structures. This is a critical step in our ongoing commitment to transparency and good governance,” Mr Rahming said during the weekly press briefing held at the Office of The Prime Minister.

Dr Minnis, along with Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard and chairman Dr Duane Sands, has urged the government to establish a Commission of Inquiry into the Royal Bahamas Police Force amid ongoing controversy.

However, Mr Rahming addressed calls for a Commission of Inquiry, saying: “The Prime Minister and by extension the administration believed that the bill being proposed is sufficient enough to launch an independent inquiry. We hope that [the opposition] will support this as a mechanism for that investigation. This bill is currently out for public consultation.”

He said Attorney General is expected to provide further details about the bill during a media session next Monday.

Dr Minnis also raised concerns about trust between the current administration and international partners, particularly the United States.

“When I was Prime Minister, there was an indictment coming down, and I was informed. This time, an indictment came down and they said they were not informed. So, I’m saying if they were not informed, then either the Americans did not trust them, or they’re not telling us the truth because I was informed, or they themselves are part of the investigation that’s going on. And if it’s not them, it’s immediate family members or close friends, and therefore, you couldn’t tell them. These are possibilities.”

The case adds to growing concerns over the leadership of Bahamian law enforcement. Earlier this year, leaked voice notes involving a senior police officer and gang members prompted an FBI-assisted investigation, leading to the placement of the head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Michael Johnson, on garden leave.