Activist warns of 'glass cliff' phenomenon for historic first woman police commissioner appointment

WOMEN’S rights activist Alicia Wallace has warned that Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles’ historic appointment as the first female Commissioner of Police may reflect the “glass cliff phenomenon,” where women are promoted during crises and set up to fail.

ACP Knowles' proposed appointment comes amid ongoing scandals in the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

During a national address, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced his recommendation last Wednesday. It follows Commissioner Clayton Fernander’s resignation and Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux’s impending retirement. While the decision has been described as a step towards reforming the RBPF, it has also raised questions.

Mr Davis insisted that Mr Fernander’s departure was unrelated to recent US federal indictments alleging that members of the RBPF and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) assisted drug traffickers smuggling cocaine from South America through the Bahamas to the US.

Mr Fernander’s resignation shocked the country, as he recently delivered a national address to outline plans to the quality of police officers and boost accountability.

Ms Wallace, Equality Bahamas Director, said: “We are aware, and remind the government and the general public, of the glass cliff phenomenon in which women are promoted in the midst of crisis and set up to fail."

She underscored that failure to provide ACP Knowles with the necessary tools and support, including backing from key officials, could lead to negative outcomes for her, the RBPF, and Bahamian women.

She added the country has a long way to go in reaching equal participation and leadership in public and political life.

Despite her concerns, Ms Wallace expressed hope that ACP Knowles would receive consistent support and be able to address critical issues such as gender-based violence.

She added: “We welcome opportunities to engage with the new Commissioner of Police to discuss gender-based violence, recommendations by human rights bodies that have not yet been implemented, and training for all police officers.”

Ms Knowles, 53, is a mother of one daughter and has served in the police force for 33 years. She has also held positions in the Southern Division, Criminal Investigations Department, Family Island Districts of Exuma and Eleuthera, the National Crime Prevention Office, and the Human Resources Department, in addition to serving as Commandant of the Police Reserves.

Her experience includes leading the Sexual Offences Squad and the Trafficking in Persons Squad, successfully investigating the first human trafficking case in the country.

From 2017 to 2020, she served as the Director of the National Crime Prevention Office. She had also worked as the press liaison officer, communicating with the media and the public on behalf of the police force.