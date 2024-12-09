Govt: Both Valley groups to compete

By RASHAD ROLLE

and JADE RUSSELL

Tribune New Reporters





THE Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture announced last night that both Valley Boys groups will participate in the Category A division of the upcoming parades, the latest twist in a drama that has captured headlines throughout 2024.

The news, which came hours after a top Aliv official told The Tribune that ticket sales are outpacing last year’s sales, adds another dimension to this year’s competition as the two factions get an opportunity to compete against each in front of a live audience.

The ministry’s move comes even though Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence chairman Dion Miller repeatedly said only the group led by Brian Adderley would compete in the main category and that the Way Forward group led by Trevor Davis would participate as just a fun group.

The ministry’s intervention came a day after the traditional Nervous Saturday draw ceremony to determine the order of entry was held. Up to press time last night, it was unclear if the draw would be redone.

“Acting on the advice of the Attorney General, the Government of The Bahamas accepts that the Way Forward Valley Boys is properly registered and certified to participate in the upcoming junkanoo parades,” the ministry said in a statement.

“While the legal dispute between the parties has not yet been adjudicated, the government will remain impartial on the matter, recognising both ‘The Way Forward’ and ‘The World Famous’ as registered groups eligible to participate in the Boxing Day 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025 parades in the A Category.

“The government acknowledges the potential legal exposure surrounding this matter and its objective to remain impartial for all parties involved.”

The Valley Boys split earlier this year over differences in how the organisation is run.

Meanwhile, Aliv chief information officer Dwayne Davis told The Tribune that as of 4pm yesterday, eight sections of the parade route, spanning Charlotte Street to East Street in downtown Nassau, were sold out.

He said Aliv introduced three additional physical outlets for ticket sales this year but has seen a notable increase in ticket purchases through the Aliv Events app.

Junkanoo organisers recently announced upgrades to the app to prevent the issues encountered during last year’s ticketing process.

The announcement coincided with Saturday’s drawing ceremony for the parade order of entry, held at Arawak Cay. The event saw vibrant participation from Junkanoo groups, representatives from the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and enthusiastic spectators.

In the A Division, the Boxing Day Parade order was Genesis, Prodigal Sons, Music Makers, One Family, The World Famous Valley Boys, Roots, and the Shell Saxons Superstars.

In the B division, the order is Fancy Dancers, Immortals, Original Congos, Foundations, Conquerors for Christ, Body of Christ, Colours, The Mighty Eagle, Mystical Bombers, Redland Soldiers, Dynasty, The New Vikings and Z-Bandits.

For the New Year’s Parade, Prodigal Sons was drawn lead, followed by Roots, The World Famous Valley Boys, Genesis, One Family, Music Makers, and the Shell Saxons Superstars.

The B division order is Redland Soldiers, Immortals, Conquerors for Christ, Original Congos, Fancy Dancers, Colours, Body of Christ, Mystical Bombers, Foundations, The New Vikings, The Mighty Eagle, Dynasty and Z-Bandits.

The parades feature 23 D Division individual acts, 13 B Division groups, and now eight A Division groups.

The Boxing Day Parade will begin at 9pm on Christmas Day, December 25, instead of the traditional midnight start on December 26. Organisers said this adjustment aims to accommodate large costumes and keep the event on schedule.

For those not using the Aliv Events app, tickets are available at Aliv locations in the Mall at Marathon, Cable Beach, and Harbour Bay. Prices remain the same as last year, ranging from $25 to $55 plus VAT.

UPDATE: A press conference is being called at 6pm this evening by the JCNP.