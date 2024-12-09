Junkanoo postponement threat as OPM denies PM's brother's influence

Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Communications Director Latrae Rahming today rejected claims that Prime Minister Philip Davis acted out of bias to support his brother in the ongoing Junkanoo controversy.

His defence comes as Chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), Dion Miller, told The Tribune the JCNP is considering postponing the Junkanoo parades because of political interference. This comes after the government announced that both Valley Boys groups will be allowed to participate in the category A division of the planned parades. The leader of one of the groups, Trevor Davis, is the prime minister’s brother.

Mr Rahming, in an email this morning to Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence chairman Dion Miller, said “the suggestion that the Prime Minister is acting because of his brother is an unfounded assertion.” He urged Mr Miller to reach out to the Office of the Attorney General for legal guidance.

The Valley Boys group split into “The Way Forward” Valley Boys led by Trevor Davis and “The World Famous” Valley Boys led by Brian Adderley earlier this year over organizational differences, culminating in a legal dispute yet to be resolved.

The Ministry has defended its intervention, stating it was “acting on the advice of the Attorney General” and aimed to remain impartial.

The controversy unfolds as ticket sales for the parades, which kick off on Christmas Day at 9pm, have reportedly outpaced last year’s figures, according to Aliv officials.

A JCNP press conference is scheduled for 6pm this evening to address the ongoing developments.



