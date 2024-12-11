Two RBDF ships to deploy to Haiti before End of year

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas’ substantial involvement in a multinational security support mission to Haiti may beagin by the end of this month, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who said two boats will be deployed by December 22 to patrol offshore areas, intercept illegal firearms entering Haiti, and prevent migrants from leaving the country.

His comment came during a luncheon with local pastors at the Fox Hill Community Centre yesterday.

Mr Munroe later told The Tribune that each 60-meter vessel –– the HMBS Bahamas and the HMBS Nassau –– will have a crew of about 60 people.

He said the groups will be “switching in and out” and will not be out simultaneously.

“At any point, one should be on station,” he said, adding that each vessel could be out for four to six weeks.

Stressing the purpose of the activity, Mr Munroe said: “You have no maritime security, so people do whatever they like. You would be looking to stop contraband going in, people going out.”

In October, six defence force officers were deployed to Haiti as part of an advance team for the mission.

The government has committed to sending 150 officers as part of the effort.

Kenya is leading the mission, which the United Nations Security Council backs. According to international reports, Kenya’s forces, helped by about two dozen Jamaican officers, have struggled to rebuff the gangs.

More than 4,500 have reportedly been killed in Haiti this year and gang violence has displaced an estimated 700,000 in recent years as gunmen pillage communities.