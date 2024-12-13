Police waiting on clearance to question suspect over Adriel’s rape and murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are still awaiting clearance from doctors to interview the suspect in last month’s brutal sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, according to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man and known patient at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, was arrested last month.

Police said they could not interview him due to his mental state. He was expected to be taken to Sandilands for evaluation after being treated at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Moxey, a 12-year-old seventh-grade student at Anatol Rodgers High School, was found dead in bushes near Faith Avenue South on November 20, a day after being reported missing.

She is set to be buried at Restoration Kingdom Ministries over the weekend.

Police said she was wearing only a shirt with a cloth tied around her neck when her body was found.

They also confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. DNA evidence from the victim and the suspect has been sent overseas for testing.

When asked why police believe they have the right suspect, outgoing Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander declined to share details during a press conference last month.

However, he said the suspect had notable injuries on the day of his arrest and that their confidence was based on the intelligence gathered.