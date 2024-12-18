UPDATE: Bahamasair flights cancelled due to staff sickout

1PM UPDATE: Bahamasair has cancelled all afternoon flights scheduled for December 18th, 2024, due to ongoing industrial action by the Airport Airline & Allied Workers Union (AAAWU).

In a statement, the airline assured passengers that its team is working diligently to assist with rebooking and provide regular updates as soon as possible. Affected customers are encouraged to contact Bahamasair’s reservations department at (242) 702-4140 or via email at reservations@bahamasair.com.

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than a dozen flights have been cancelled today as a staff sickout continues to disrupt Bahamasair operations with 75 percent of its flight attendants refusing to report for duty.

Bahamasair’s Managing Director, Tracy Cooper, labeled the action “illegal” during a press conference this morning and urged employees to return to work immediately to avoid further disruption to the airline’s already strained operations.

“Bahamasair will be doing its endeavor best,” he said during a press conference today.

“We will look at any means which we can recover and to still because we still have to move the passengers, and so this is why we're making an appeal to our members and AAWU that they need to really come back to work so that we could fulfill the missions that we had promised public that we would do.”

Mr Cooper revealed that the sickout caught airline officials off guard and stems from ongoing concerns about outstanding pay and delays in finalizing a new labor contract.

He confirmed that Bahamasair operates around 24 flights daily, but as of this morning, only four to five flights are operational due to the sickout.

The following return flights are presently affected:

MIA/NAS – 221/221

FPO/FLL – 319/141/142/320

FLL221/222 – 201/202

FLL – 203/204

MHH – 135/136

RSD/ELH – 363



This disruption comes as Bahamasair also grapples with a shortage of ATR aircraft. Three of the airline’s planes remain grounded due to mechanical issues. One ATR was stranded in West Palm Beach after a blown tire damaged its landing gear cover and other components.

Mr Cooper assured that the affected ATR is expected to return to service later this week, improving fleet availability.

In the interim, Bahamasair has pledged to provide regular updates via SMS and email protocols to keep passengers informed. The airline’s Customer Care Center for assistance can be contacted at 242-702-4140, while the Customer Relations team can be reached at 242-702-4159.

Union representatives could not be reached for comment at press time.