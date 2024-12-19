Govt ‘pleased’ by early ambassador nomination

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Keishla Adderley said the Davis administration is pleased by US President-elect Donald Trump’s early announcement that he will appoint Herschel Walker as the US ambassador to The Bahamas.

“Of course, that is pending confirmation,” she noted, referring to the Senate process that confirms ambassador appointments.

“This is something that the administration has lobbied for and is happy to see the reinstatement of US representation in The Bahamas in its highest form for the first time since the Obama administration.”

The US has not had an ambassador to The Bahamas in 13 years. Nicole Avant served as the most recent United States ambassador to The Bahamas, holding the position from 2009 to 2011.

Mr Walker’s campaign for a Geroge Senate seat in 2022 was mired in controversy. He was accused of domestic abuse and faced reports that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion despite his strong, public anti-abortion stance.

Asked about these, Ms Adderely said: “The appointee is at the prerogative of the United States of America. We are happy to work with whoever that appointee may be.”

She added: “We are, of course, looking to ensure that the mutual interests of both countries are observed and that we continue to deepen and strengthen the relationship that we’ve shared over the many decades.”

During President Obama’s administration, Cassandra Butts was nominated as ambassador in 2014, but she passed away before her confirmation could be completed.

President Donald Trump nominated Doug “Papa” Manchester in 2017, but Manchester withdrew his candidacy in 2019. Following this, Mr Trump put forward William Douglass as a nominee the next year.

After President Trump lost the 2020 election, Mr Douglass’ nomination was also withdrawn.