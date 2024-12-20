Proposed Ambassador to Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE recently announced proposal of USA President-Elect, the Hon Donald J Trump, to nominate Mr Herschel Walker of Atlanta, Georgia, as the full-fledged Ambassador to The Bahamas bodes well for our wonderful nation. This is the first time in almost Eleven years that, if Walker is approved by the Senate of the USA, that we will have a designated senior diplomat.

I have long advocated that once a Republican administration is in place that The Bahamas is respected and treated in a dignified manner. Bahamians, in the main, are colour blind but as a majority black nation, it is more than appropriate that Mr Trump would nominate someone who is probably better suited to interact and relate as a “down home boy” an electrifying personality like brother Herschel.

Walker has many attributes as an achiever but my favorite one is the fact that after dropping out of college, decades ago, he decided to return to university at a mature age where he recently obtained his degree in property management and policy. This is similar to what I would have been telling Bahamians for many years. If one had to or opted to drop out of high school or even a collage, for whatever reasons, once it becomes viable go back and complete whatever you started out to do. Age, save and except for dementia, is only a number.

Georgia, especially Atlanta, has the highest level of Black people of wealth and education than most other states in the USA. For sure, it has the largest Black population of middle to higher levels of entrepreneurs. There are hundreds of Bahamians and descendants currently working and residing up there or attending institutions of higher learning. Atlanta is my favorite USA based city and I would have actually lived up there for a little over a year and enjoyed every minute of my stay.

Common Cause and The National Republican Arena, both of which I serve as Executive Director, welcome this stellar nomination by Mr Trump and look forward to his eventual confirmation by the Senate of the USA. With this proposed appointment, President-Elect Trump is/has sent/sending a very strong signal to The Bahamas that despite the occasional flare ups, that he and the American people continue to have an unbreakable bond with The Bahamas. To God then, in all things, be the glory.





ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

December 19, 2024.