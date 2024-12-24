‘AG does not get to cherry pick’ US court findings on CCA

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) chairman Dr Duane Sands criticised Attorney General Ryan Pinder’s defence of the Bahamian government in light of a New York Supreme Court ruling that awarded $1.6 billion in damages to Baha Mar’s original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian.

Dr Sands accused Mr Pinder of selectively addressing the court’s findings, which detailed alleged corruption and questionable dealings involving China Construction America (CCA) and senior Bahamian officials during the resort’s controversial collapse and subsequent sale.

In October, Judge Andrew Borrok ruled Mr Izmirlian had proven his fraud claims again China Construstion America (CCA) “beyond doubt”.

The ruling indicated that CCA “actively worked to curry favour with the Bahamian government” behind Mr Izmirlian’s back. It revealed that CCA made $2.3m in payments to Notarc Management Group, an entity managed by Leslie Bethel, to gain access to Sir Baltron Bethel, who was Mr Christie’s senior policy adviser in the Baha Mar dispute.

Mr Pinder told reporters last week that his office had reviewed the ruling and found some aspects unfair. He said government officials only began discussing new ownership after the original developer had defaulted on obligations, the hotel’s opening was clearly no longer viable, and the project had advanced into receivership. Mr Pinder maintained that the government acted appropriately and in the best interest of The

Bahamas to ensure the successful completion of the nation’s largest single investment.

In response, Dr Sands said: “The Attorney General of The Bahamas does not get to cherry pick what commentary is made by a sitting justice in another jurisdiction. The justice who issued that ruling, like thousands of Bahamians, are very interested in how China Construction of America managed to get the Bahamian government to curry favor, and many of those thousands of Bahamians want to know whether that $2m contract had anything to do with it. The $2m contract that went to the family of a senior politician.”

He added: “This administration claims that they are immune from corruption or that they don’t suffer from the surge of corruption. Well, let us turn over every stone. Let us find out exactly how CCA was so confident that the government would side with them. Let’s find out how an executive of CCA ended up being a consultant to the government. Isn’t that bizarre?”

“I believe that the attorney general, who’s speaking about politics and not about law, certainly could not have been speaking about law to come up with a comment like that.”