'Police should have done more to find Taylor Casey', says mother

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SIX months after the mysterious disappearance of American woman Taylor Casey, her mother continues to criticise the efforts of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) in locating her daughter.

Colette Seymore, Ms Casey’s mother, told Newsweek earlier this month that police have not done enough to find her daughter, who vanished during a yoga retreat.

Ms Casey, 42, a Chicago native, was attending a month-long programme at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas. She was reported missing on June 20 after failing to attend her morning classes at the retreat on Paradise Island.

Friends and family of Ms Casey have also expressed frustration with the RBPF’s handling of the investigation. They have called for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to take over, citing a lack of confidence in local authorities. The family alleges discrimination may have played a role in the case’s handling because Ms Casey is a transgender woman.

In her interview with Newsweek, Ms Seymore shared her dissatisfaction with the investigation.

"I just feel like the Royal Bahamas Police Force hasn't done what they should have done, considering my child," Ms Seymore, told Newsweek. "And I believe if my child was Caucasian, way more would have been done."

Ms Seymore added she was “frustrated” with the RBPF’s approach.

"I don't feel like they're handling it at all the way it should've been handled," Ms Seymore said.

In September, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Tribune that police intended to contact Ms Casey’s family but did not provide a timeline. However, the family claims they have received no recent updates from the authorities.

In July, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed that Ms Casey’s phone, retrieved from the ocean, could not be accessed due to water damage. Despite assistance from US experts, extracting information from the device has proven difficult.

Police have used drones, examined Ms Casey’s phone, and interviewed individuals as part of their investigation, but efforts have been unsuccessful.

In June, an anonymous donor offered a $10,000 reward for information about Ms Casey’s disappearance.

Last week, a Facebook page dedicated to the search, Find Taylor Casey, urged supporters to continue contributing during the holiday season:“This holiday season, support the ongoing search for our beloved Taylor Casey with a donation. Your support allows us to continue the work of finding her.”

A fundraising campaign on Chuffed for Taylor Casey had raised $50,805 as of press time.