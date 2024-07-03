Yoga retreat criticised by friend of Casey

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A CLOSE friend of missing American Taylor Casey said it appeared the leaders of the yoga retreat Ms Casey visited were struggling to keep a “linear and cohesive narrative” regarding her disappearance.

NBC Chicago reported yesterday that Colette Seymore, Ms Casey’s mother, alleged in a statement to the station that she had to “beg” to talk to people at Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas, who then appeared to share rehearsed information.

The statement claimed the yoga retreat’s lead manager recalled that two days before the 41-year-old’s disappearance, an “unidentified man with a walk-talkie” was seen walking near the area where Ms Casey’s tent was located.

A retreat participant also said that on the day when the Chicago native went missing, she had been approached by the same man while sitting alone.

“The unidentified man was wearing a Celtics baseball cap and dressed in all black,” the statement said. “He claimed he was from Chicago and was interested in taking a yoga class. He proceeded to follow her onto the property.”

The yoga retreat posted on Facebook that the 41-year-old’s disappearance was discovered on June 20 when she did not attend morning classes. She was last seen at the retreat late on the evening of June 19.

The organisation requested the police investigate and informed the US Embassy and Ms Casey’s family of the disappearance.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings previously said police had questioned several people about the disappearance of Ms Casey and expected to interview others when they visit the retreat site.

Meanwhile, Ms Casey’s friend, Emily Williams, criticized the yoga retreat and Bahamian authorities. She said family and friends are not satisfied with how the investigation had been handled thus far.

“What we learned and observed during our time meeting with the authorities and Ashram leaders is disturbing and infuriating,” she said.

Ms Seymore further alleged that Ms Casey’s room and personal items, which included a bible, a teacher training coursebook, yoga practice materials, and clothing, appeared to be “largely unprocessed by local authorities.”

Local police, meanwhile, said yesterday that the woman’s journal was discovered, her cell phone was retrieved, and other personal items were recovered. Her passport has not been located.

“This is a matter of priority for the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and we will continue to work arduously, doing all we can to locate Taylor and ensure her safe return to her family,” police said. “Additionally, the police will diligently seek to determine what happened to Taylor, and in the process, all relevant stakeholders will be updated in a timely manner.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said last week that the FBI had advised local authorities concerning the investigation, but Ms Seymore claimed she was told otherwise.

“What this means is the police made a claim to the public that is not true,” she said in her statement. “This makes me question everything they said.”

She also said police declined to turn the phone over to the family.

“I believe that phone may have information we need on there,” she said.