CID Chief on leave over voice notes

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

Tribune Staff Reporter

CHIEF Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, has taken garden leave as authorities investigate several voice notes that purport to capture conversations involving him, a well-known lawyer and Michael Fox, Jr, a man police described as a prominent gang leader when he was killed in May.

Another man, Dino Smith, was killed in January and is also featured on the voice notes, which spread rapidly last week and brought the credibility of the Royal Bahamas Police Force under scrutiny in an era where police have repeatedly blamed the high murder rate on gang violence and the Davis administration has talked much about strengthening anti-gang laws.

Commissioner Fernander is expected to address the matter during a press conference today.

On Friday, he said the force takes the allegations stemming from voice notes seriously and is committed to maintaining the highest integrity and transparency. He said Chief Superintendent of Police Anthon Rahming will assume Mr Johnson’s CID responsibilities during this period.

Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands urged Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe to request help from the FBI and Scotland Yard, adding that a Commission of Inquiry could be necessary if that fails.

“While we believe in the presumption of innocence for all, the startling contents of the circulated notes have far-reaching implications for many investigations and the public’s view of the RBPF in general,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The Tribune reached out to Mr Johnson yesterday, but the call disconnected after the reporter identified himself.

Fox’s Fleming Street murder on May 7 prompted Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell to warn his constituents to expect tit-for-tat killings. Such was the significance of his murder: police claimed he was a major player in the Outlaws gang.

The five leaked voice notes feature conversations seemingly about an arrangement that would allow the police to drop their investigation into Fox and his associates.

Police had issued wanted posters for Fox and Smith concerning the theft of $1,475,000 from an unattended security vehicle transporting cash for the Bank of the Bahamas to a private airport on November 2. However, the men were never charged with the incident.

Fox was paralysed eight years ago after he was shot while reportedly repairing a car on Ida Street.

In 2019, the Court of Appeal overturned Smith’s 18-year manslaughter conviction for the death of Levardo Deveaux on Fowler Street.