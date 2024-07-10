Police unable to access Taylor’s phone

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police have been unable to access the phone of an American woman who went missing last month.

Taylor Casey’s phone was retrieved from the water. The 41-year-old was last seen in the Paradise Island area on June 19. Her relatives said she was in the country for the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat. Yoga Retreat Bahamas said her disappearance was noticed on June 20 when she failed to attend morning classes.

During a press conference Commissioner Fernander said that even with US partners’ help, officials have had problems getting into the phone and suspect its submergence in water is making the challenge greater.

Colette Seymour, Ms Casey’s mother, recently said she wants local police to hand over her daughter’s phone.

Although Ms Casey’s family have repeatedly expressed a lack of confidence in how local authorities are handling the matter, Commissioner Fernander suggested otherwise.

He added: “We agreed that we would take the family to the site. They wanted to see the site, and

they were taken to that area with the investigators, and they were pointed out certain things which they viewed and even themselves, took a look around to see whatever they could have done to assist.”

Commissioner Fernander said officials checked the hospital, the general Paradise Island area, and other areas with cameras and CCTVs.