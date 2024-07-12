Mom ‘didn’t want gender identity to be distraction’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
TAYLOR Casey’s mother said she was hesitant to reveal her daughter’s transgender identity because she did not want it to distract from efforts to find the missing Chicago native.
Colette Seymore told NBC: “It wasn’t that I wasn’t gonna bring it up. I just took my time in doing so because I know how people are and the news media, how they switch focus from finding my child, a human being missing, into, oh, LGB, transgender. I’ve seen it done in the news before and that’s not the focus. The focus is finding Taylor for me.
“My child is transgender and has been for a while and proud of being transgender.”
Ms Casey was last seen in the Paradise Island area on June 19. She was in the country for the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat. Yoga Retreat Bahamas said her disappearance was noticed on June 20 when she failed to attend morning classes.
Emily Williams, one of Ms Casey’s friends, said she was the only black and transgender person in the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat and was isolated.
However, Peter Goudie, the CEO of PGHR Consulting, said the retreat would not have asked her about her transgender identity.
“The Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat does not discriminate with anybody,” he said. “If some of the guests are doing something, we can’t control them.
“It doesn’t make any difference if she was transgender or not. She’s a guest, a paying guest.”
Loved ones held a press conference yesterday in the US on Ms Casey’s 42nd birthday.
Kennedy Bartley, the managing deputy of external affairs in the Chicago mayor’s office, expressed the mayor’s office’s commitment to fighting to bring Ms Casey home.
During the press conference, Ms Seymore said she wants senators to “light a fire under the people in The Bahamas feet” so local officials can “correctly search” for her daughter.
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 1 minute ago
Mother seymore you can rest assured that many Bahamians do not sit in judgment of you child, I pray this matter will be resolved very soon ,
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
You must have had a come to Jesus moment overnight. Good
IslandWarrior 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
Mr Casey's 42nd birthday has become a point of contention. His mother insists on his return to Chicago despite Mr. Casey being a 42-year-old adult capable of making his own decisions. The Bahamian public has requested a male likeness of Mr. Casey, who is a transvestite, but family and friends have refused to provide one. The narrative surrounding his gender identity has been confusing, with references to him as "my daughter" and suggestions that the Bahamas played a role in his disappearance.
There is an implication that Mr Casey, depicted as a female child in some reports, went to the Bahamas, where he encountered some misfortune, resulting in his disappearance. The phrase "light a fire under the people in The Bahamas' feet" has surfaced, suggesting that there should be a sense of urgency in resolving the situation. Some Bahamians have even indicated that senators investigate the backyards of Colette Seymore and Emily Williams in search of clues about the missing person.
Dawes 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Thats right. A visitor is missing in our country and we should only discuss their identity. that's all that matters, not that they are missing. If a Bahamian goes missing somewhere i would hope that the people there would help look for them. here no one did , we just decided to discuss their identity and pretend as always that no wrong can happen here
IslandWarrior 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
A Visitor is Missing
The alarm was raised when a 42-year-old visitor was reported missing after leaving his last known location at a Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island. It is believed that he may have intentionally left his phone behind due to personal family issues and has chosen not to be disturbed.
Despite extensive searches conducted by resort staff, security personnel, and local authorities, the visitor remains unlocated.
Security protocols have been heightened, and all entry and exit points are being closely monitored. Visitors and staff are requested to report any sightings or information that may assist in locating the individual. The management is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests and visitors.
Further updates will be provided when the family offers more information to authorities and concerned locals. There remains a dark shadow regarding the true identity of this individual, who is a transvestite male or biological male.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Knowing Taylors gender would have had zero impact on locating her. She is tall 5ft 10, extremely thin, 150lbs at 5'10" is skin and bones, she has light brown skin, and she has an American accent she would stand out on any of the Bahama Islands
Taylor's phone was found in 50ft of water. That's DEEEP water. That's far far far from shore. A shark could get there, a jetski or boat could get out there and someone drop a phone, and anything else. One thing is for sure, the phone didnt get there by accident. Could she have voluntarily gone into the water? Could she have taken the passport so she could be identified? Possible.
If she had travelled anywhere outside the country she would have had to submit to an eye scan and a fingerprint scan. If she had stayed in country, she would have stood out dressed as a man or a woman because she's tall and thin and a stranger with an American accent.
I dismiss out of hand any suggestion that she came to the Bahamas to disappear. For reasons stated above she cant disappear here. So she took a smuggler boat to go back into the US illegally to disappear??? She could have taken a comfortable flight and disappeared in any of 50 states.
I dont believe Taylor left the vicinity of Paradise Island, but I could be wrong.
ThisIsOurs 37 minutes ago
For the first time, a story today hinted that she may have been treated badly at the yoga retreat. I was surprised to hear Peter Goudie make the statement they ~"cant tell people how to act", more like shocked. It was the first hint that this trip may not have been pleasant. Could that have any bearing on where Taylor is.
