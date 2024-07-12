Mom ‘didn’t want gender identity to be distraction’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TAYLOR Casey’s mother said she was hesitant to reveal her daughter’s transgender identity because she did not want it to distract from efforts to find the missing Chicago native.

Colette Seymore told NBC: “It wasn’t that I wasn’t gonna bring it up. I just took my time in doing so because I know how people are and the news media, how they switch focus from finding my child, a human being missing, into, oh, LGB, transgender. I’ve seen it done in the news before and that’s not the focus. The focus is finding Taylor for me.

“My child is transgender and has been for a while and proud of being transgender.”

Ms Casey was last seen in the Paradise Island area on June 19. She was in the country for the Sirvanada Ashram Yoga Retreat. Yoga Retreat Bahamas said her disappearance was noticed on June 20 when she failed to attend morning classes.

Emily Williams, one of Ms Casey’s friends, said she was the only black and transgender person in the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat and was isolated.

However, Peter Goudie, the CEO of PGHR Consulting, said the retreat would not have asked her about her transgender identity.

“The Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat does not discriminate with anybody,” he said. “If some of the guests are doing something, we can’t control them.

“It doesn’t make any difference if she was transgender or not. She’s a guest, a paying guest.”

Loved ones held a press conference yesterday in the US on Ms Casey’s 42nd birthday.

Kennedy Bartley, the managing deputy of external affairs in the Chicago mayor’s office, expressed the mayor’s office’s commitment to fighting to bring Ms Casey home.

During the press conference, Ms Seymore said she wants senators to “light a fire under the people in The Bahamas feet” so local officials can “correctly search” for her daughter.