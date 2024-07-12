Police: Still no answers from govt after medical insurance cancelled

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

SOME members of security branches are still seeking information from the government after their families’ medical insurance policies were cancelled.

The Davis administration changed the policy to cover employees only, not their relatives.

“We’re still trying to get some more information from the government, but we haven’t gotten anything from them,” Police Staff Association (PSA) executive chairman Ricardo Walkes said yesterday.

He said while his association awaits feedback, vision and dental coverage were recently added to

members’ policy.

Mr Walkes previously called out the policy change, accusing the government of taking from officers instead of adding.

Deputy leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Shanendon Cartwright had labelled the decision by the government “disgraceful and heartless”, calling on the government to re-evaluate the decision.

The Ministry of National Security defended its decision, saying the policy does not apply to officers who joined security branches before July 1, 2023, and that of the more than $80m the government spends on private insurance, the majority being covered are not employees.