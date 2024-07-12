Police: Still no answers from govt after medical insurance cancelled

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
SOME members of security branches are still seeking information from the government after their families’ medical insurance policies were cancelled.
The Davis administration changed the policy to cover employees only, not their relatives.
“We’re still trying to get some more information from the government, but we haven’t gotten anything from them,” Police Staff Association (PSA) executive chairman Ricardo Walkes said yesterday.
He said while his association awaits feedback, vision and dental coverage were recently added to
members’ policy.
Mr Walkes previously called out the policy change, accusing the government of taking from officers instead of adding.
Deputy leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) Shanendon Cartwright had labelled the decision by the government “disgraceful and heartless”, calling on the government to re-evaluate the decision.
The Ministry of National Security defended its decision, saying the policy does not apply to officers who joined security branches before July 1, 2023, and that of the more than $80m the government spends on private insurance, the majority being covered are not employees.
moncurcool 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
So will the government stop covering medical insurance for the families of Cabinet members?
Will they also stop paying a pension to all the consultants they have brought back from retirement?
Will they also stop paying the pension of politicians who have died to their families?
realfreethinker 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Good question. Inquiry minds would like to know.
rosiepi 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
What kind of shitty employer cuts off the families which sustain the people who work for them, and are likely underpaid?!
