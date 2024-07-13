Trump whisked from stage following apparent assassination attempt





By The Associated Press





Donald Trump's campaign says he is "fine" after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after what law enforcement officials are treating as an apparent assassination attempt.

A statement says "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act." It adds that "he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

President Joe Biden said "everybody must condemn" the attack. "There's no place in America for this type of violence," he said. "It's sick. It's sick."

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during his last rally before the Republican National Convention opens Monday when bangs started ringing through the crowd.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

In a sign of how important Pennsylvania is for both parties, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and first lady Jill Biden were all campaigning in the state Saturday.

Biden met virtually with members of the two largest Democratic caucuses on Capitol Hill as he looks to rebuild momentum for his reelection campaign, even as the number of Democrats calling for him to step aside increases.

Secret Service says 1 spectator killed, 2 critically injured after attacker fired 'multiple shots' at Trump rally

Multiple shots were fired toward the stage by a shooter at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, the Secret Service said, leaving one spectator dead and two critically injured.

The agency said the shooter fired from "an elevated position outside the rally venue." Agents "neutralised" the shooter, who is now dead. The agency repeated that Trump is "safe" and is being evaluated.

Trump says his ear was hit by a bullet, nothing yet known about shooter

In a social media post, Trump said he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

He wrote on his Truth Social platform that he "knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Trump also thanked the Secret Service and other law endorsement for their "rapid response." And he extended condolences "to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead," he said.

Another rally attendee was taken to the hospital, prosecutor tells CNN

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told CNN that in addition to the spectator who was killed, another attendee was taken to a local hospital and in serious condition.

"The shooter is dead," Goldinger said.

He said the shooter was outside the rally grounds, but he didn't give additional information about where.

"Quite frankly I don't know how he would have gotten to the location where he was, but he was outside the grounds, and I think that's something that we're going to have to figure out — how he got there," Goldinger told CNN.



