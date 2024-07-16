PM: Cannabis law ‘long time coming’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net





THE Bahamas moved closer to legalising cannabis for medical and religious use yesterday when parliamentarians debated a compendium of bills in the House of Assembly.

The long-awaited debate came after consultation with interest groups, including the Rastafarian community, pharmaceutical groups, members of a former cannabis commission and the Bahamas Christian Council.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the government was satisfied that its legal team captured many recommendations even if it did not agree with every point interest groups made.

He hailed the bills, saying the Davis administration believes it created a “solid piece” of legislation to create a safe and controlled medical and religious cannabis regime.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis made similar comments while contributing to the marijuana debate, saying the bills were “a long time coming” and the product of nearly three years of work.

“I truly believe that this compendium of cannabis reforms represents a significant step forward as we develop a modern Bahamian economy and society,” Mr Davis added.

“We promised the Bahamian people that we were here to make the difficult choices, take on the big issues, and fight the hard fights and we’ve kept our word.”

Dr Darville said there would be chances to bring the bills back to Parliament for critical safety adjustments and to support the operation of the proposed Bahamas Cannabis Authority.

The bills legalise cannabis for religious purposes by allowing organisations to use it as a sacrament after obtaining a licence.

It also sets a regime that would oversee all aspects of medical cannabis regulation by including rules for handling and storing cannabis, managing medical dispensaries and monitoring and evaluating the regime.

Addressing the bills’ medical benefits, Dr Darville noted many Bahamians are battling cancer and other diseases and need alternative treatments for pain management and related issues.

“I have had patients outright say to me, Doc, fix it because I do not want to go to jail, but I am willing to take a chance to bring these products into the country illegally because you do not live my discomfort,” he said.

“Through these bills, many Bahamians with conditions such as chronic pain, Alzheimer’s disease, sickle cell anemia, chronic autoimmune disorders, anxiety, HIV/AIDS, sleep disorders, mental disorders, autism, cancer and many other conditions will have the opportunity to access the therapeutic advantages of cannabis through prescriptions provided by local medical professionals trained in cannabis treatments.”

However, he stressed that medical cannabis is not intended for children, teenagers or pregnant women, though special exemptions will be made in some instances.

“We know that there will be special exceptions, however stringently monitored by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and our chief medical officer because if you search the literature, there is evidence, solid evidence, that the use of cannabis products for epilepsy in children is documented and there will be a special indication for its use in children,” he said.

He said the bills would also bring significant economic opportunities for Bahamians.

The bills decriminalise marijuana possession of up to one ounce, but does not address recreational use of the substance.

Under the bill, cultivation, retail, transport and religious use licences would be reserved for Bahamian citizens 21 years or older or companies that are one hundred per cent beneficially owned by one or more Bahamian citizens.

Dr Darville said this provision ensures that economic gains from the cannabis industry stay “within our borders.”

He said the government would be speaking soon about the hemp industry.

Free National Movement MPs supported the bills but raised several concerns, including licensing requirements for research, analytic testing and manufacturing.

The bill notes that licences could be obtained by entities where one or more Bahamians beneficially own at least 30 percent of the company.

FNM deputy leader Shandenon Cartwright questioned why foreign ownership could not be restricted to minority ownership.

In response, Prime Minister Davis said: “I’m now being reminded that that threshold of 30 percent was benchmarked with the region, and you would find that most of the region would permit foreign entry to, say, 70 percent ownership, a maximum 70 percent ownership, and so to remain competitive, I’m now reminded that is why it is 30 percent.”