Adoption plea as govt caring for 150 children

THE government is caring for 150 children awaiting adoption.

Social Services Minister Myles Laroda urged Bahamians to consider adopting a child so every child can potentially experience a loving and safe home.

“The government does as well as it can to provide love and care, but there’s nothing that’s going to replace that common touch, that maternal touch for a child,” he said yesterday.

He added that his ministry is trying to make the public more open to adopting children and stressed the importance of not overlooking children with disabilities during the adoption process.

“I still put out that plea to the Bahamian public to adopt,” he said. “You could start with fostering. I also urge the community to show love for those kids who are challenged, whether physically or mentally.”

The Ministry of Social Services has met with Dr Robert Glover, the founder of Care for Children. Dr Glover, a former United Kingdom social worker, moved to Shanghai, China, in 1988 to work in partnership with the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau. Over the past twenty years, he has helped over a million children get adopted.

Mr Laroda noted that the Chinese government has awarded families who adopt children with special needs.

“If we could sensitise our population to take a chance on these children who only want what every child wants — love and affection — I think the reward would be great,” he said.