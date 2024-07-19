Darville: Hospitals able to deal with uptick including COVID

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said the nation's hospitals are well equipped to address infectious diseases given the recent increase in the number of persons testing positive for influenza-like illnesses, including COVID-19.

Last month, the Ministry of Health issued a statement urging the public to continue to be vigilant amid the uptick. During the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday, Dr Darville said the effects of the new strain of COVID are similar to flu-like symptoms.

He said the spike in cases primarily affects adults, adding that there is no need to panic.

“Those who are in hospital who are COVID-positive happen to be COVID-positive, but suffering from another medical condition. So, the whole protocol of isolation is very important in the tertiary healthcare facilities because we do not want that person on the open ward to infect the other potential cases because our wards at the Princess Margret Hospital, the majority are still Florence Nightingale wards,” Dr Darville said.

He said the modular units at Princess Margret Hospital and the Rand Memorial Hospital are permanent and operational.

“They are in place, and thank God because we are now in the hurricane season and it’s important to have the surplus of space in the event that we do have hurricanes and we do see a spike and we have cases coming into the hospital. I believe that we are better prepared now than when we first came into office to handle infectious diseases coming into hospital,” he said on Friday.

The public is reminded to continue practising good hand hygiene, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and getting tested and vaccinated, as these practices can significantly reduce transmission rates of infectious diseases.

Dr Darville urged the public to adhere to COVID-19 protocol, saying “even though COVID is no longer a pandemic it still has potential effect for death and ill health”.