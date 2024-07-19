Govt to start construction on 50 homes in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

HOUSING and Urban Development Minister Keith Bell announced on Friday that the government will start construction of 50 new homes in Grand Bahama.

He also said that Urban Renewal will commence small home repairs throughout the island to assist people in urgent need of repairs.

According to Mr Bell, the government will build single-family units and multi-family units.

He said the multi-family unit rent-only programme will assist people who ordinarily would not be able to afford a mortgage or downpayment.

“We want to put everyone in a position to obtain a home,” he said.

He said: “We want to let Grand Bahamians that are desirous of obtaining a home to come to the Ministry for Grand Bahama or Ministry of Housing, and those in urgent need of home repairs to come to Urban Renewal Centres and Ministry for Grand Bahama because we want to ensure that nobody is left behind."

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey said her ministry is working with the Ministry of Housing to ensure people receive assistance.

Kingsley Smith, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, said he is pleased that Mr Bell is in Grand Bahama because new homes and small home repairs are needed in his constituency. He asked his constituents to be patient.

Algernon Allen, the co-chair of Urban Renewal, said the small home repairs programme will greatly benefit Grand Bahamians.

The Rev Diana Francis, the co-chair of Urban Renewal, said the programmes will lift the hearts of people in Grand Bahama.

“They have been victims of so many subsequent storms through the years. People have gone through massive housing depletions and the intent is to lift hearts and bring hope to people in distress that are hurting and left broken and abandoned,” she said.

Ms Moxey said the Cities Forward Initiative, which is in partnership with the US State Department and the City of Coral Springs, will commence an urban revitalisation project at Garden Villas.

“There is so much work that needs to be done in that area and with UR we will transform this area into a model community. We will make it a smart community with Wi-Fi for the lighting and playground. There also will be a resilience centre in partnership with the Ministry of National Security and Social Services because it is considered a hot spot in Grand Bahama,” she said.