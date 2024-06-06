$250m Six Senses developer pledges to ‘go the extra mile’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The developer of Grand Bahama’s $250m Six Senses resort yesterday pledged to “go the extra mile” after receiving a key permit that “opens up the starting line” for construction to begin before year-end.

Marc Weller, Weller Development’s founding partner and president, told Tribune Business that obtaining the required environmental approvals from the Government’s regulators paves the way for a project that will “help lift the brand of Grand Bahama” and drive increased visitor numbers to the island.

He added that the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection’s (DEPP) go-ahead for the eco-sensitive, high-end resort, which will create more than 200 permanent jobs when it opens in 2026, will enable Weller and its partners to “finalise our building plans” and obtain the necessary construction permits.

“While we expected a positive outcome around this permitting and administrative test, we are also greatly relieved that we met the rules and complied with The Bahamas’ requirements to take this project forward,” Mr Weller told this newspaper.

“We think this project is uniquely qualified to into the new world that exists with thinking of the environment in a whole new light. We’re thrilled at the end of the day; thrilled that we are through it, and everybody is happy. It [the environment] sits at the very core of this project along with the community of Grand Bahama and the residents of Grand Bahama.

“It sits at the forefront. It’s what it’s about. It’s the reference point, and we’re glad we’re past it so we can move forward to finalise our building plans. We can start wrapping up a lot of the plans, which keeps us on schedule to start construction at the end of the year,” he continued.

“We’re in the final planning stages. There’s a lot of plans that get held up held up during this phase. You don’t want to finalise them until everything’s agreed and approved. It’s really such an important milestone. It truly opens up the starting line for our project.”

The Six Senses project, which will feature 64 resort keys, up to 28 branded residences, a Six Senses Spa, multiple restaurants, an event space and a beach club, is forecast to create “a significant number” of construction jobs likely to number several hundred over the two-year build-out.

“This is a luxury product,” Mr Weller added of the Six Senses brand. “It’s a tremendous commitment to health and wellness and environmental sensitivity infused into the culture of the project. We’re going the extra mile in The Bahamas and that will be a differentiator for this.

“I think it will definitely lift help lift the brand of Grand Bahama, and help the existing product and help drive people and tourism back to the island. We’ve seen a huge uptick in Grand Bahama over the past six to 12 months and I think this will just continue to help that and raise the island’s profile in the US, Canada and Europe.

“Any quality development at any level, particularly at a scale like this, will be a net positive for the island of Grand Bahama in a big way.” Mr Weller acknowledged that it was vital to Weller’s Six Senses plan that Grand Bahama International Airport’s transformation be completed and operational by the time its project opens in 2026.

“I think that is absolutely a very important component of having a successful and thriving tourism industry in Grand Bahama,” he added of the airport. “Our understanding is that it’s moving along and has made a lot of progress, so we hope that it will be completed and operational prior to us opening in 2026.”

Madhvi Shukla, development manager of Weller Development Partners, told Tribune Business that she expects Weller’s project, which is the second Six Senses-branded resort in the Americas, to “blow out of the water” the inaugural one which is based in Grenada.

She added proper scheduling of Bahamian contractors will be key once construction begins towards year-end given the competing demands for their services from projects such as Carnival’s $600m Celebration Key cruise port.

“Something we did recently is that we met with the local contractors in Grand Bahama to understand the team and how we can start to put it together,” Ms Shukla said. “It’s all starting to come together literally as we speak now.

“What we are realising is there is a huge demand, is seems, with other projects on Grand Bahama and these contractors are extremely busy. We have to carve out some availability for them at the end of the year.

“It seemed, based on those meetings, that there was availability and a lot of grades have the right experience to put it together and create groups that can work together. We’re still working on the designs. Design is going to wrap up fairly soon and we’re hoping to get into the next phase.”

Besides Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors, the Six Senses project’s investment partners also include the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, one of the largest private equity vehicles to-date dedicated to climate resilience, coastal ecosystems, communities and coral reefs globally.

“To protect our coastal regions like Grand Bahama we need thoughtful solutions that build more sustainable communities, support conservation and restoration efforts, and spur economic development,” said Craig Cogut, founder, chairman and chief executive of Pegasus Capital.

“We are thrilled to partner with Weller Development and many others on bringing the Six Senses Grand Bahama to life in a way that puts sustainability and the local community at the forefront.” The development team will also prioritise local sourcing, ensuring the use of sustainable seafood and supporting local suppliers.

Weller said the resort’s hurricane-resistant coastline and sustainable energy, water and waste practices are designed to act as a future sustainable tourism model on Grand Bahama and across the Caribbean. It added that the project aims to strengthen climate adaptive capacity with a low environmental footprint, and support restoration and conservation efforts.

Project construction will use renewable materials for the resort and branded residences that are ethically sourced to meet sustainability goals. All built structures will be raised and designed to be resilient against storm surges and hurricane-force winds.

The dune landscape will be restored along the beachfront, and invasive species will be removed and replaced with lush, native landscapes in open spaces and integrated throughout the site. Additionally, single-use and disposable plastic is banned across the resort.