Rolle: Wages must grow to counter inflation

CENTRAL Bank governor John Rolle said wages must grow to counter inflation.

His comment to reporters yesterday came before the Bahamas National Statistical Institute released Consumer Price Index information showing that inflation in March increased by 1.6 per cent compared to February, an uptick compared to the 0.3 per cent increase between January and February. The institute also noted that the CPI rose 2.9 per cent in March compared to the same period in 2023.

Mr Rolle told reporters at Baha Mar yesterday: “What it is important for people to understand is that inflation is really describing how much prices are going up on average every year, so it means that we would’ve seen since 2020 the accumulated increase in prices which would affect the inflation.

“A part of what is important when you move beyond this point is for activities elsewhere in your economy to catch up, people to have the growth in their income and the like so that at least in terms of purchasing power terms, people can recover to levels that their incomes were able to afford before the run-up in prices.”

Mr Rolle also said the rate of inflation has been decreasing, with lower inflation seen in 2023 than 2022, a trend he expects to continue in 2024.

The Bahamas National Statistical Institute has not released information analysing wages recently, though it is a critical marker of an economy’s strength.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis warned during a recent budget communication in the House of Assembly that “the worst global inflation crisis in decades is really hitting our families hard”.

He added: “Salaries must keep pace with inflation, and be at a level which is competitive and fair.”