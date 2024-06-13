Rolle: Wages must grow to counter inflation

By KEILE CAMPBELL
CENTRAL Bank governor John Rolle said wages must grow to counter inflation.
His comment to reporters yesterday came before the Bahamas National Statistical Institute released Consumer Price Index information showing that inflation in March increased by 1.6 per cent compared to February, an uptick compared to the 0.3 per cent increase between January and February. The institute also noted that the CPI rose 2.9 per cent in March compared to the same period in 2023.
Mr Rolle told reporters at Baha Mar yesterday: “What it is important for people to understand is that inflation is really describing how much prices are going up on average every year, so it means that we would’ve seen since 2020 the accumulated increase in prices which would affect the inflation.
“A part of what is important when you move beyond this point is for activities elsewhere in your economy to catch up, people to have the growth in their income and the like so that at least in terms of purchasing power terms, people can recover to levels that their incomes were able to afford before the run-up in prices.”
Mr Rolle also said the rate of inflation has been decreasing, with lower inflation seen in 2023 than 2022, a trend he expects to continue in 2024.
The Bahamas National Statistical Institute has not released information analysing wages recently, though it is a critical marker of an economy’s strength.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis warned during a recent budget communication in the House of Assembly that “the worst global inflation crisis in decades is really hitting our families hard”.
He added: “Salaries must keep pace with inflation, and be at a level which is competitive and fair.”
bahamianson 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Where are the wages going to grow? Where is the money coming from? Ok, we can increase VAT to 20%, increase the gas tax and pass it on to consumers, increase every license in the Bahamas. Increase Business license etc. Let us increase everything. Did the chief financial officer of the Bahamas not say that the Bahamas Government fell down on doing anything with inflation? Yes, he did. So what are you talking about ,Mr. Rolle? We are in trouble in the Bahamas.
Porcupine 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
What Mr. Rolle and others will tell us is that there are simple fixes to this increasing problem. There aren't. We are trapped in a system of Capitalism where it is a dog eat dog world.
Where was Mr. Rolle in warning that taking on more and more debt in this country will increase our inflation, and threaten the country with what are called Structural Adjustment Programs. Presently,, we are seeing an outflow from this country of 500-600 million dollars a year, only to pay the interest on the loans that our self-centered politicians have taken out in our name, leaving our children to deal with the inevitable chickens coming home to roost. What could that money have been used for to improve the quality of life for Bahamians? Mr. Rolle must be aware that The Bahamas suffers from very low productivity. This is attested to by any international agency looking at the data, and by anyone who sees that we have a population of lazy people, far too many of which work for this government. This is an uncomfortable fact. Anyone who has worked abroad knows that most Bahamians couldn't cut it with their slack work ethic anywhere else. So, why would Mr. Rolle say that about wages? Well, he is right about not being able to make it on the low wages presently being paid in The Bahamas. However, he must know that many people do not deserve more money because they fail to produce. Look at customer service in this country. In any government office, or Wendy's, or anywhere. Piss poor service. So, do we pay more wages and wait for people's service attitude to catch up? Or, do we encourage people to do a reasonable and acceptable job, which would then justify a higher wage?
Porcupine 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
The reason we are in the precarious position we are in, is because we have not had educated, moral leaders in power. We have had opportunistic and ignorant politicians who only look out for themselves. Period. We have failed to encourage our people to do better. We have made our people dependent upon simple-minded politicians, for our jobs, for contracts, for our very existence. We are now suffering the consequences of 50 years of failed leadership. As we do today with this present administration. How can one read the papers and not see this? We have been celebrating ignorance for 2 or 3 generations now. Is it not clear by the results. What works in this country? What works? This isn't from lack of finances. These piss poor results that we see today in this country is from a horrible lack of leadership. As it Myles Munroe didn't speak to this issue over and over. But, we went along with these silver tongued devils and voted them into office. And now, here we are.
DDK 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Absolutely right on, both posts!
