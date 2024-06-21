‘it’s about time casinos and web shops pay same taxes’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

ISLAND Luck’s co-founder yesterday called for hotel- based casinos to “pay their fair share” and an end to the rate disparity that sees web shops paying two-thirds of the gaming sector’s total tax contribution.

Sebas Bastian argued that “it’s about time” casinos such as those at Baha Mar and Atlantis pay the same rates, and amount, of tax to the Government as web shop gaming houses.

Speaking during a round table discussion featuring web shop principals, held at the Caribbean Gaming and Regulators Conference, Mr Bastian said that during negotiations with the Government over the industry’s legalisation, regulation and taxation it was initially suggested the sector would pay a tax rate equal to 25 percent of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation or amortisation) or 11 percent of GGR (gross gaming revenue).

After talks with the then-Christie administration were completed, it was determined gaming houses would pay 11 percent of gross gaming revenue to the Government plus a 2 percent for community and charitable causes, which he considered a “deal”. However, the casinos pay a tax rate equal to 5 percent.

Now, Mr Bastian is calling out what he branded as the “disparity” between the tax rates paid by participants in the web shop gaming sector and those paid by the casinos. He suggested those levied on the latter should be increased.

“Now, 10 years later, I still have issue with this disparity in the tax between the land-based and the domestic gaming house operators. And I’m not sitting here suggesting that we should go down to 5 percent because I think that would be grossly unfair to my country,” Mr Bastian said.

“What I am saying is it’s about time that they come up and pay their fair share as well to the taxes. But, nonetheless, we are today, we’re at 15 percent and 17.5 percent of gross gaming revenue because it went up by 36 percent back in 2019. So, we’re still paying taxes, and we just hope that the taxes are being spent wisely and well to the betterment of the country.”

Revenue figures released with the 2024-2025 Budget show the web shops, or gaming houses, generate more than double the annual tax revenue collected from casinos.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, for example, while casinos paid a collective $20.829m to the Public Treasury, the web shops generated $43.058m - a figure more than double, or 106.7 percent higher, than their hotel counterparts. The pattern was repeated during the first nine months of the current 2023-2024 fiscal year, as $24.985m in web shop taxes dwarfed the $11.284m collected from casinos.

For the 2023-2024 full-year, domestic gaming houses or web shops were forecast to generate the majority of gaming-related taxes at $36.02m or 57 percent of the $63.264m total. Casinos were to pick up the balance at $27.244m. A similar split is predicted for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year, with web shops forecast to generate $39.459m in taxes compared to $22.885m coming from casinos.

Hotel-based casinos typically attract tax breaks and other concessions as a result of the Heads of Agreements that the mega resorts, of which they are part, agree with the Government.

This is at least a partial explanation for the seemingly more favourable tax treatment they obtain when compared to the web shops, especially since the casinos are seen as a key part of the tourism product and in helping to attract a particular visitor segment to The Bahamas, thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Meanwhile, Craig Flowers, the FML Group’s principal, said the domestic gaming industry was operating “at warp speed” when compared to banks at the time it was legalised in 2014. The Government. he added, “inherited” a fully functioning industry build by gaming house operators.

He said: “I’ve had a rollercoaster with this tax thing... Keep in mind, we had an industry operating as efficient, as smooth, as fast, as vibrant as any bank. We have mobile devices, we have technology, we have developers, we have ATMs, we have everything tied to our platform. We were moving at almost warp speed comparative to banks.

“So when the regulations came, they came in and offered an industry already designed for most part by us. There were no developments to be made by the Gaming Board. The Gaming Board and the Government inherited us with all the hard work and the ingenuity and the amount of day, nights, evenings sacrificed.”

Mr Flowers conceded that having to pay taxes was a “struggle” for domestic gaming houses, and the issues surrounding it will likely exist “for some time”.

He said: “The taxes were a struggle for us, but understand that we were in a whirlwind with policymakers, with an industry which we built from scratch to where it was, and we were quite proud of what we had produced. So yeah, taxes were certainly a major issue for us in this journey, and like Sebastian says, it probably will be around for quite some time.”