Mitchell: Internal review of Turin deaths complete

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

The government's internal review of the case of two Bahamians who allegedly drowned in a river in Turin, Italy, has been completed, but it will up to their families to decide whether it will be released, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell.

However, he said he is apprehensive about speaking on the matter publicly out of consideration of the victims families as it is "a really tough file" with "lots of sensitivities".

The Bahamas had its own internal council review the files on the Italian police's investigation into the alleged drowning of Bahamians Alrae Ramsey, 29, and Blair John, 28, back in 2019 who were staying at a bed and breakfast at Via la Loggia 2 in Turin where their bodies were found lifeless in the Po River.

Minister Mitchell revealed that he's partially read the report by the internal council, explaining that there are "many other documents" to go through.

"I've spoken to one of the parents and told them that it's up to them to review the file, but once I'm done with it, then it will go over to the police," he said, explaining that amending the Coroners Act was a proposed idea "to allow the Coroner to actually do an investigation here".

When asked if the findings will be released to the public, Minister Mitchell said that decision is up to the victim's families.

"I think the families have to make those decisions, this is a really tough file to look at and lots of sensitivities and I'm even reluctant to talk too much about it in public because it awakens memories and expectations which I don't want to lead, its a very difficult case, but so much of it just does not make sense to me and that's the reason why I keep reviewing it," the foreign affairs minister said.

Ramsey was a foreign service officer on study leave in Vienna, while John was a St. Mary's University graduate.

The autopsy report provided by Italian authorities, stated that their deaths were likely accidental due to drowning, however, the two friends' families reject that explanation and still seek answers.