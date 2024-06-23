Police still investigating woman’s claim officers took $9k from her house

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are still investigating a couple’s claim that $9,000 went missing from their home after police mistakenly searched their house last month, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux.

He said the investigation will be completed “very shortly” and the public will be informed of the results.

Aynalel Deveaux, 50, and her husband Marvin Deveaux, 58, said police showed up last month at their Marathon Estates home looking for drugs and firearms.

They said officers went into a room of the house where important items, including American dollar notes amounting to $9,000, were located.

They said they later realised the money was gone.

They said the money is intended for a trip to Turkey where Mr Deveaux is supposed to have back surgery.

Yesterday, Mrs Deveaux said they have not been updated about the police investigation.

She said: “I don’t know, police mussy want my husband to die?”

She added that her husband’s health issues have not improved and that he is “having too many issues now”.

She said her husband tried to go to the store himself recently, but after returning home and getting out of his vehicle, he fell, feeling pain in his bones, particularly around his knees.

She said: “You know how hard it is to take care of a patient, and now this?”



