‘Failure to probe corruption claim’

Bahamas keeps tier 1 rank - but concerns on immigration allegations

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE United States said The Bahamas has failed to investigate corruption allegations against immigration officers at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and did not proactively screen for human trafficking among vulnerable communities in 2023.

However, The Bahamas remains one of only 30 countries with a Tier 1 ranking in the US Trafficking in Persons Report, signifying the country continues to meet minimum standards for eliminating trafficking and that the government demonstrates serious and sustained efforts toward this.

The US said the country investigated and prosecuted more suspected traffickers, identified a male victim for the first time and carried out multiple awareness-raising activities in 2023, including those targeted toward vulnerable, underserved communities.

“Additionally,” the US said, “the government provided compensation to a repatriated foreign victim; provided detailed and timely investigative data; and drafted an MOU with a foreign country to regulate recruitment practices. The government also continued to provide support for foreign victims repatriated abroad and cooperated with foreign countries to assist foreign victims.”

Nonetheless, the US said: “The government did not report any investigations, prosecutions, or convictions of government employees complicit in human trafficking crimes; however, allegations of corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action during the year. In one case, foreign sex trafficking victims reported officers at the detention centre asked for bribes in exchange for their release; the government had not completed its investigation by the end of the reporting period, and the victims returned to their home country. Observers previously noted some immigration officials may have solicited Haitian migrants, including potential trafficking victims, for bribes to prevent detention.”

The report recommended that the country increase efforts to investigate, prosecute and convict traffickers; identify victims and refer them to services, particularly underserved stateless people, migrants and asylum-seekers from Haiti, Jamaica, and Venezuela, LGBTQI+ individuals, and Cuban nationals working on government-sponsored programmes.

The US recommended the country ensures that finding alternate housing for at-risk, underserved communities “does not create additional vulnerabilities”, trains officials surveying existing housing to identify trafficking victims, include Haitian Creole and Spanish-speaking services on the trafficking hotline, include representatives of Haitian and stateless communities in discussions with the National Trafficking in Persons Inter-Ministerial Committee and take steps to eliminate recruitment fees.

The report recommended providing a dedicated shelter for trafficking victims.

In the country’s trafficking profile, women migrants were particularly at risk as they were well-educated but unaware of trafficking risks. Additionally, the US said migrants displaced by Hurricane Dorian have been trafficking victims or are particularly vulnerable to trafficking.

“In particular, irregular migrants living in informal settlements on the Hurricane Dorian-ravaged islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, as well as those who fled to New Providence after the storm, exist in what observers call ‘dark spaces,’ which deter them from reporting abuse,” the report said. “In 2024, the government reported potential victims travelling by air most often came to Nassau, New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.”

The report noted that certain people born in The Bahamas to a foreign father, a female citizen, or foreign-born parents do not automatically receive Bahamian citizenship or documentation and are also at heightened risk of trafficking.