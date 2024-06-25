‘Failure to probe corruption claim’

Bahamas keeps tier 1 rank - but concerns on immigration allegations
THE United States said The Bahamas has failed to investigate corruption allegations against immigration officers at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and did not proactively screen for human trafficking among vulnerable communities in 2023.
However, The Bahamas remains one of only 30 countries with a Tier 1 ranking in the US Trafficking in Persons Report, signifying the country continues to meet minimum standards for eliminating trafficking and that the government demonstrates serious and sustained efforts toward this.
The US said the country investigated and prosecuted more suspected traffickers, identified a male victim for the first time and carried out multiple awareness-raising activities in 2023, including those targeted toward vulnerable, underserved communities.
“Additionally,” the US said, “the government provided compensation to a repatriated foreign victim; provided detailed and timely investigative data; and drafted an MOU with a foreign country to regulate recruitment practices. The government also continued to provide support for foreign victims repatriated abroad and cooperated with foreign countries to assist foreign victims.”
Nonetheless, the US said: “The government did not report any investigations, prosecutions, or convictions of government employees complicit in human trafficking crimes; however, allegations of corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action during the year. In one case, foreign sex trafficking victims reported officers at the detention centre asked for bribes in exchange for their release; the government had not completed its investigation by the end of the reporting period, and the victims returned to their home country. Observers previously noted some immigration officials may have solicited Haitian migrants, including potential trafficking victims, for bribes to prevent detention.”
The report recommended that the country increase efforts to investigate, prosecute and convict traffickers; identify victims and refer them to services, particularly underserved stateless people, migrants and asylum-seekers from Haiti, Jamaica, and Venezuela, LGBTQI+ individuals, and Cuban nationals working on government-sponsored programmes.
The US recommended the country ensures that finding alternate housing for at-risk, underserved communities “does not create additional vulnerabilities”, trains officials surveying existing housing to identify trafficking victims, include Haitian Creole and Spanish-speaking services on the trafficking hotline, include representatives of Haitian and stateless communities in discussions with the National Trafficking in Persons Inter-Ministerial Committee and take steps to eliminate recruitment fees.
The report recommended providing a dedicated shelter for trafficking victims.
In the country’s trafficking profile, women migrants were particularly at risk as they were well-educated but unaware of trafficking risks. Additionally, the US said migrants displaced by Hurricane Dorian have been trafficking victims or are particularly vulnerable to trafficking.
“In particular, irregular migrants living in informal settlements on the Hurricane Dorian-ravaged islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, as well as those who fled to New Providence after the storm, exist in what observers call ‘dark spaces,’ which deter them from reporting abuse,” the report said. “In 2024, the government reported potential victims travelling by air most often came to Nassau, New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.”
The report noted that certain people born in The Bahamas to a foreign father, a female citizen, or foreign-born parents do not automatically receive Bahamian citizenship or documentation and are also at heightened risk of trafficking.
Maybe this is a shout out to Mr. Pinder, who wants to hold the US accountable for the guns coming into this country. The law profession here is sometimes brain dead in considering the fact of rum running, the well documented Country for Sale cocaine flowing into the US and the flow of undocumented immigrants. I suspect this is a shot across the bow to tell Pinder to sit small and realize where he lives, before he speaks. If Pinder is so dense that he really believes that the guns are the problem and he is at the top of our legal system here, it speaks volumes on the true lack of education and lack of exposure to the thinking world. While the US is batshit crazy, they have many more guns than people, yet their murder rate is far, far lower than The Bahamas. Couldn't have anything to do with poor parenting, poor education, lack of government vision, or anything else. No, must be the guns. How many generations do we have to wait for intelligence to rise to the top in governance here? Oh, I see they are mostly fleeing to places where they have an opportunity to use their brains.
PoorW, you have posted a not inaccurate but unusual perspective. While the the USA does have a lower per capita murder rate then the Bahamas, we must also recognize that the Bahamas has almost the highest murder rate of any country in the world. Guns do make murder much easier and the murder rate of the USA is much higher than most other countries. Pinder may well be following Mexico's lead in this matter.
The USA the great moral authority what pray tell about the innocent people of Palestine women and children killed by your weapons
WARS are TERRIBLE events, to avoid blood shed, it's BEST NOT TO START A WAR
NEVER do the politicians SUFFER, but CIVILIANS always pay the price
BUT go on
The persistent culture of corruption within Bahamian government institutions has severely eroded public confidence in the democratic process, the rule of law, and law enforcement. This issue is exacerbated by the historical and frequent nature of corruption allegations, including suspicious activities and recent governmental decisions that negatively impact the populace.
A particularly troubling case involves the suspicious sale of an individual's boat, highlighting the lack of transparency and integrity in governmental processes. This incident, among many others, underscores a consistent pattern of misconduct that remains unaddressed by the authorities.
The recent news article emphasizes the United States' concerns regarding The Bahamas' failure to investigate corruption allegations against immigration officers at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre. Despite maintaining a Tier 1 ranking in the US Trafficking in Persons Report, the country has not proactively screened for human trafficking among vulnerable communities in 2023. This reflects more profound issues of party affiliation, bias, and extensive corruption within these institutions.
The United States acknowledges The Bahamas' efforts to investigate and prosecute suspected traffickers, identify victims, and raise awareness in vulnerable communities. However, persistent allegations of corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remain significant concerns. For instance, foreign sex trafficking victims reported that officers at the detention centre solicited bribes in exchange for their release, with the investigation remaining incomplete by the end of the reporting period. Additionally, reports indicate that some immigration officials may have solicited bribes from Haitian migrants to prevent detention, further highlighting the entrenched corruption within the immigration system.
Recent comments from former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reveal further systemic issues. Dr Minnis warned that Bahamians would face increased costs to import goods via air freight from New Year's Day due to a $25 million outsourcing deal struck by the government with JDL. This agreement to transform the Government's air freight terminal has sparked fears among Bahamian courier companies of potential closures or layoffs. JDL's 40 cents per pound to scan imported air cargo for contraband increases air freight-related costs for Bahamian consumers amidst a cost of living crisis and imposes an upfront handling fee on couriers, exacerbating their financial strain.
Further compounding the issue is the troubling pattern of police misconduct. Instances of police killing unarmed men and allegations of police stealing $5000 from a home add to the growing concerns. These incidents highlight a lack of interest from the police in investigating criminal activities within the walls of Bahamian government agencies. This consistent disinterest fuels public frustration and diminishes trust in law enforcement.
These systemic issues are not isolated events but part of a broader culture of corruption and abuse of power. The police's failure to pursue complaints and investigate these matters further erodes public confidence in the justice system. The US government's recent highlighting of these problems underscores the need for comprehensive reform to address these deeply ingrained issues.
In conclusion, the pervasive corruption and lack of accountability within Bahamian government institutions demand urgent attention and thorough reform. Addressing these systemic issues is essential to restoring public trust and ensuring fair treatment for all citizens. My personal experience supports the view that while the thought of vigilante justice is ever-present, it poses a grave risk of widespread violence and retribution. Therefore, substantial reforms are necessary to address the root causes of corruption and protect the rights and dignity of all Bahamians.
TalPost referencing Haiti: -- On the heels of Our colony's premiership's lockin' arms alongside Kenyan Officials --- And as 400 Kenyan troops done arrived in Haiti -- Ahead of a 1,000 Troops' Deployment - Protesters shot and fired at parliament as Kenyans demonstrated against their government.** --- Yes?
The article is very poorly written ........ doesn't even disclose which department or agency of the US government issued the so called "report" or when it was issued. It was likely written by a young, woke and very leftist leaning member of the US Embassy's staff stationed in Nassau.
In any event, if the US government is so truly concerned about guns, drugs, and the trafficking of illegal immigrants through our country on the way to other nations, including the US, then it should be willing to foot the lion's share of the bill to prevent these things from happening. The US government is acutely aware that our small nation is already financially strapped and lacks the necessary resources to combat the consequences of it own, i.e. the US's, failed foreign policy initiatives.
