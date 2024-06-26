Major retailer hits at armed officer ‘intimidation tactics’

By NEIL HARTNELL

A MAJOR Bahamian retailer yesterday accused government agents of employing “intimidation tactics” by sending heavily-armed officers into its main store as part of a tax compliance check-up.

Brent Burrows II, CBS Bahamas’ vice-president of retail and sales, wrote in a widely-circulated Facebook post that Monday’s surprise visit by the Government’s ‘Revenue Enhancement Task Force’ was “an eye-opening event” not just for himself but the wider private sector given that it signalled an “increasingly hostile” environment for local businesses.

A 30-second video clip, which went viral on social media, showed a ten-strong team of officials from various government agencies entering CBS Bahamas’ South-West Plaza store at just after 11am on Monday, June 24. They include police, Defence Force and Immigration officers, at least two of whom are armed with machine guns.

Dr Duane Sands, the Free National Movement’s chairman, likened the visit to a “Gestapo-style incursion” in a reference to the Nazi secret police, and questioned whether this represents “a new norm” for the Bahamian private sector when it comes their dealings with the Government’s tax authorities.

Branding the move “unfathomable”, he argued that the seemingly heavy-handed approach requires urgent explanation from the Davis administration, and said: “Is this now what we all need to expect? That armed police are going to storm businesses demanding to see documents and receipts?”

However, Commander Bertram Bowleg, chairman of the Government’s Maritime Revenue Enhancement Task Force, yesterday pleaded to Tribune Business: “Don’t paint us to be the bad boys.” He explained that the visit to CBS Bahamas, and other businesses in the South-West Plaza, were part of a “door-to- door” compliance and enforcement strategy to ensure companies are com- pliant with all taxes.

Signalling that this is the next step, following the recent voluntary compliance exercise staged by the revenue agencies, Commander Bowleg refuted suggestions that the team which visited CBS Bahamas were “heavy handed” or “aggressive” in their approach.

Asserting that officers never entered the store pointing their weapons aggressively at customers or staff, he pointed out that it was standard practice for law enforcement to carry arms in the modern Bahamas. Commander Bowleg said the presence of armed officers was necessary to protect tax officials given the possibility that some delinquent companies may react negatively to demands for payment.

However, Mr Burrows described the sudden, unannounced arrival of the Revenue Enhancement Task Force team during the middle of the business day as “deeply alarming” for both customers and CBS Bahamas staff. He added that the impact was “disruptive” because staff had to be pulled away from their daily tasks to address the officials’ requests for specific documents and receipts.

While backing the Government’s goal of ensuring all companies pay their fair share in tax, the CBS Bahamas chief said the Task Force’s visit would have been more productive if it had alerted the retailer in advance because then it could have had the necessary paperwork ready for inspection.

And he pointed out that many documents, such as Customs entries were already easily accessible electronically and in the possession of the Government’s tax agencies, thus eliminating the need for an on-site visit. Mr Burrows also challenged why the Government is seemingly targeting all businesses rather than those deemed ‘high risk’ or with a history of tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance.

“Not only was CBS visited yesterday [Monday], but just about every other business operating in the South-West Plaza,” Mr Burrows wrote. “This was an eye-opening event for me, and it should be for the rest of the business community as well. We are slowly but surely continuing to trend in a direction that is increasingly hostile for Bahamian businesses.

“Regulatory burdens aside, the intimidation tactics employed during routine checks only serve to create an atmosphere of fear and distrust. We need to address these practices to ensure that businesses are not made to feel under siege but are encouraged to thrive and contribute positively to our economy. It’s crucial for the business community and government to work together to foster a supportive and transparent environment.”

Disclosing that the Revenue Enhancement Task Force team included officials from agencies such as Customs, Immigration, the National Insurance Board, Department of Inland Revenue and police and Defence Force, Mr Burrows added: “Their arrival, unannounced and in the middle of the shopping day, was not only disruptive but also deeply alarming for both our customers and staff.

“The sight of heavily-armed government agents entering a retail store created an atmosphere of fear and confusion.” Mr Burrows added that, if CBS Bahamas had been informed in advance of the compliance check-up this would have made document production and inspection by the officials much more efficient, thereby “minimising wasted time for both parties”.

“What message are we sending when a ‘routine check’ is accompanied by armed enforcement agents,” the CBS vice-president asked. “CBS Bahamas is fully compliant and has no history of issues or wrongdoings. This aggressive approach seems excessive and unwarranted....

“Shouldn’t efforts be focused on businesses that have a history of non-compliance or issues rather than those that consistently follow the rules?” Mr Burrows also said that requesting documents already accessible to government agencies electronically “only adds to the bureaucratic burden and wastes valuable resources.”

Mr Burrows subsequently told Tribune Business that, by making CBS Bahamas’ experience and concerns known, it will hopefully prompt policymakers to “think twice” and adjust the Revenue Enhancement Task Forces approach as having armed officers enter a store in the middle of the business day is “not a good look for commerce”.

Describing the approach as “just unnecessary”, he said he was aware that similar tax compliance visits were made to Bahamian marinas in early June based on photos he has seen. “They came to us first, and then went pretty much to every store in the South- West Plaza,” he added of Monday’s events.

While CBS Bahamas’ head office and tax-related records are in the same location as its main store, Mr Burrows said this was not the case for a number of other retailers in the plaza. As a result, he suggested that when it came to the likes of Bamboo Shack the officials would have been talking to “fry cooks and servers” rather than the persons they needed to see, undermining their visit’s efficiency.

“The customers and staff alike, they see something like that and people get crazy stuff in their heads that we were subjected to an Immigration raid. It’s just unnecessary. It’s concerning,” Mr Burrows said. He added that, if CBS Bahamas and others had been notified in advance, the Government had “an opportunity to do something really positive with the business community”.

The private sector could have made the relevant documents available, along with executives to answer any questions the agencies had, which “could have been a totally different outcome” delivering positive benefits for both the Government and businesses.

“We needed our human resources administrator, our buying and shipping person, to stop what they were doing and look up whatever documents they were asked to look up and make sure everything was in order,” Mr Burrows said. “Disruption was the main thing, but more so the approach and way they went about it was concerning to me.

“I just didn’t feel like it was a great use of resources. A courtesy call or something would probably have been better, but to come through the door with eight to ten agents, some of whom were carrying guns, is not a good look. Hopefully someone at the top will think twice about it and come up with a different approach.

“We know that over the past year, year-and-a-half there’s been like this more hostile warning, but the tone coming out of Inland Revenue towards the business community, this plays into that whole picture which is not a great look for commerce. Hopefully it changes direction or the strategy changes.”

Dr Sands, reacting to the CBS Bahamas video and postings, told Tribune Business: “You wonder: Is this the new norm? It seems a bit over the top doesn’t it? I think it’s absolutely incredible, it’s unbelievable. I think the business community should be absolutely alarmed.

“Unless there’s an explanation, is this now what we all need to expect? That armed police are going to storm businesses demanding to see documents and receipts? It is unfathomable that this has taken place in The Bahamas in 2024. There’s got to be a serious explanation.

“What other businesses need to expect a visit by a contingent of armed police or armed officers? I don’t think this is an overreaction. It’s absurd, and the public needs an urgent explanation. What does one do or not do to warrant such an intrusion? What is going on? I don’t know if there is some legitimate reason for this Gestapo-style incursion,” he continued.

“This is frightening that this is to determine whether you are tax compliant. If the contents of the post are correct, that other businesses were subject to similar kinds of intrusion, then we should be very afraid.”