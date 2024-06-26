'You can't spin it - unemployment up'

By JADE RUSSELL

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands accused the Davis administration of trying to "spin" the latest unemployment figures, which he said clearly shows an increase in joblessness.

Bahamas National Statistics Institute officials revealed on Friday that the unemployment rate was 10.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Those rates reflect an increase compared to the 8.8 percent rate from the Labour Force Survey released in May 2023. However, BNSI officials said the quarterly rates should not be compared to earlier bi-annual rates because they reflect a different survey design.

Dr Sands said yesterday: “This is all about spin and trying to put spin on some numbers which are really not impressive. That demonstrates that this administration has taxed the economy so aggressively that unemployment in The Bahamas year over year has increased.”

“Notice that there was no commentary when the numbers went to 10.4 percent because they didn't release those numbers; they released the numbers for both quarters at the same time. Then they say unemployment is down when you compare 9.9 percent to 10.4 percent. But what about when you compare 9.9 percent to 8.8 percent? As I read the data, unemployment has gone up from 8.8 percent to 9.9 percent.”

Dr Sands questioned why joblessness in the third and fourth quarters of last year could not be compared to previous rates since all the surveys reflect a scientific analysis of unemployment. He suggested the government is creating a false narrative and trying to hide that unemployment has increased in the country.

“By definition, the numbers are comparable,” he said. “Now whether the methodology that you use is the same is a different discussion. But if you say that the unemployment rate in The Bahamas as of this quarter in 2023 is 9.9 percent, but in May of 2023 it was 8.8 percent and then in December of 2019 it was 10.7 percent, then you know, you don't get your cake and eat it too.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he was encouraged by the latest unemployment figures, adding that the rate is low compared to other periods.

In fact, since the Great Recession of 2008, The Bahamas has consistently had unemployment rates near or above double-digit territory.