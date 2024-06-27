Family tribute to woman struck by boat while swimming

The family of a woman who died when struck by a boat on June 22 has paid tribute to a "beloved daughter, sister and aunt".

Allison Dyck was swimming at the Pink Sands Beach on Harbour Island when she was struck by a boat at about 2pm. She was transported to Princess Margaret Hospital but died from her injuries.

Her family said: "Allison was well-loved by all she knew and was a brilliant woman who will be fondly remembered for her warmth, beauty, loving nature, loyalty, humour, creativity, athleticism and culinary skills."

The family added: "Allison had a passion for running marathons, travelling and her extensive career with the US Department of State. At the time of her untimely death, she lived in Washington, DC, where she had recently been promoted and purchased a new home."

The family said condolences, memories and information about the incident could be sent to infoallisonbahamas@gmail.com.

Police are investigating and the family also asked that anyone who may have footage or information contact police on 502-9991. The family also has a local advisor available at 554-3983.