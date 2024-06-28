Bahamas ‘firing on all cylinders’ through attracting 4.8m visitors

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
THE Ministry of Tourism's top official yesterday said The Bahamas is "firing on all cylinders" with the 4.8m total visitors for 2024's first five months beating last year's record pace.
Latia Duncombe, the tourism director-general, told the Andros Business Outlook conference that The Bahamas received some 821,334 air or higher-yielding stopover visitors for the five months to end-May with cruise passengers just shy of four million.
"For the period January to May this year, the islands of The Bahamas welcomed 4.8m visitors to our shores," she said. "In 2019, we celebrated. It was a banner year: 7.2m. We hit the roof. We were excited."
Recalling how Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, had set a target to attract eight million visitors in 2023, Mrs Duncombe added: "We knocked it out of the park. We delivered collectively a target of 9.65m visitors to our shores in 2023.
"And 2024 is exceed- ing those numbers. We're really delighted about how this year is shaping up. It has to be all systems go; we are firing on all cylinders." Earlier, Leon Lundy, minister of state in the Prime Minister's Officer, said visitor arrivals to Andros were some 85 percent ahead of the last pre-COVID year in 2019.
"Andros has seen a steady increase in visitor arrivals over the past decade," the central and south Andros MP said. "According to recent statistics, the island welcomed over 17,000 tourists in 2023, a 10 percent increase over the previous year in 2022.
"When compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, we saw an almost 85 percent increase last year from just over 9,000 visitors in 2019 to over 17,000 in 2023. This influx was predominantly from the US."
Mr Lundy said data from the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation showed that most US visitors to Andros came from the states of Florida, New York, Texas and Ohio. As for Canada, Ontario and Quebec are the island's most important visitor source markets.
March remains the strongest tourism month for Andros, and Mr Lundy added: "This has been the trend for the past 20 years, from 2003 to 2023. The primary reason tourists chose to travel to Andros was for vacation followed by wed- dings and honeymoons. We see the average length of stay is six days."
The minister questioned, though, whether Andros has sufficient wedding planners, musicians, disc jockeys (DJs), florists, hair stylists, make-up artists and transportation providers to adequately service the visitor market it is attracting.
Meanwhile, Mr Lundy said data provided by the Government's public procurement digital platform, Go Bonfire, showed that it was delivering "tangible benefits" including savings of $16.5m to Bahamian taxpayers on contract awards through May 2024. Some 6,377 vendors were registered with the portal through which some 4,177 bids, tenders and procurement opportunities have been offered.
