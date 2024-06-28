Health officials record uptick in COVID-19, flu-like illnesses

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE MINISTRY of Health and Wellness revealed it has has observed recently an uptick in the number of persons testing positive for influenza-like illnesses (ILI) including COVID-19.

In a press release on Friday, health officials urged the public to continue to be vigilant amid the uptick.

“This is not unexpected due to seasonality of these types of infections, known in some parts as 'summer colds'," the statement read.

"As such, it is essential to continue practicing good hand hygiene, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, getting tested and vaccinated. These practices can significantly reduce transmission rates of infectious diseases as we continue to live with COVID-19 and be on the lookout for new viruses.”

The ministry added there are a number of other viruses that are causing ILls globally.

The press release assured that the National Communicable Diseases Surveillance Unit remains vigilant and continues to monitor the situation both locally and globally.

On January 7, the ministry advised of an uptick in the number of COVID-19 positive cases COVID-19 being reported on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

At that time, the ministry reported 36 cases had been reported in the past six weeks, with 26 of them reported in the month of December. Grand Bahama had recorded 11 new cases within the past two weeks, and a man had also reportedly died from COVID-19 on that island.

In New Providence, two persons are hospitalized in January after testing positive for the virus. However, officials said those cases did not require intensive care management.