Davis to be inducted in sports National Hall of Fame

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will be inducted into the National Hall of Fame as part of National Sports Heritage Month, according to Youth, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg.

He said that the month honours professional athletes and coaches, amateurs, casual sports fans, and enthusiastic supporters.

A key event of National Sports Heritage Month is the National Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. In addition to Mr Davis, the inductees will include AF Adderley, Gary Bean, Oswald Brown, Nelson Chipman, Linda Ford, Kendal Isaacs, Barbara Knowles, Randy Rolle, Stephen Hanna, and others.

The Women’s National Softball Team, which won the bronze medal at the 1981 World Games, will also be honoured.

“This ceremony is a reminder that excellence in sports is a point of national pride, encouraging Bahamians to rally behind their athletes and celebrate their accomplishments on both national and international stages,” Mr Bowleg said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In addition, Bahamian basketball player Jonquel “JJ” Jones, recently named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) finals, will be honoured with a motorcade.

The ministry will host the motorcade for Ms Jones in Grand Bahama on November 16, followed by workshops and clinics with Ms Jones and her teammates for young women interested in basketball. Another motorcade and set of clinics will take place in New Providence on November 18.