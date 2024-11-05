Energy forum to promote renewables and reforms

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday announced that The Bahamas will host an energy forum in a bid to promote energy efficiency and support the increased use of renewable sources.

JoBeth Coleby-Davis, minister of energy and transport, speaking at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly briefing yesterday, said that in honour of CARICOM Energy Month her ministry will host a two-day energy summit from November 7-8.

“The focus of CARICOM energy month 2024 is sustainable energy,” said Mrs Coleby-Davis. “Investing in sustainable energy is key to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, stabilising costs and improving energy security while lowering carbon emissions and combating climate change.

“As a member of CARICOM, The Bahamas will do its part to support sustainable energy efforts in the Caribbean. The Davis administration firmly believes that energy services must be accessible, reliable, affordable and sustainable for all citizens.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis said events will be open to the public on November 7 and will include panel discussions, plus provide an update on the ongoing energy reforms and the National Energy Policy.

“The summit is being held under the theme ‘Accelerating The Bahamas’ energy transition through innovation and strategic partnerships,” said Mrs Coleby-Davis. “The purpose of the summit is to mobilise and engage energy project partners, to update the Bahamian public on energy reform plans and progress, and to promote energy efficiency and to encourage a deeper understanding of the energy sector.”

The panel discussions will focus on the transformation of Bahamas Power & Light (BPL); integrating renewable energy and microgrids in New Providence and the Family Islands; and economic growth through energy and the regulatory framework.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said panellists will include representatives from BPL, Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC), the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) and the Attorney General’s Office.