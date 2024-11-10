Man stabbed to death

A 57-YEAR-OLD man has been stabbed to death in the country's latest homicide.

Police said that shortly before 1am on Sunday, the victim was found unresponsive in a home on Huyler Street, suffering from a stab wound to the upper body - just hours after being involved in a fight.

Officers said that at about 9pm on Saturday, the victim was overheard arguing with a man he knew, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Emergency medical services found no signs of life.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers on 328-8477.

• Police also reported that two firearms were confiscated at about 9am on Soldier Road. The guns had no ammunition and no arrests were made.

Separately, two more guns were confiscated on West Street, off Fleming Street, after 8pm on Saturday. Officers searched a derelict vehicle near a bar. The guns were loaded. No arrests were made.

• In Grand Bahama, a quantity of suspected marijuana was seized on Saturday on East Sunrise Highway shortly before 9pm.

The drugs were found inside an object outside a bar, said officers. The quantity is not yet known.