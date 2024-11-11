Family Island population decline ‘not new’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis downplayed concerns about declining populations on the Family Islands, describing the trend as “nothing new” and noting that migration to New Providence has been ongoing for decades.

Responding to recent census data showing that only nine percent of Bahamians now reside on the Family Islands, Mr Davis described the migration as part of a long-standing “rural push and urban pull” pattern.

According to 2022 Census data from the Bahamas National Statistical Institute, the Family Islands’ share of the population has dropped from ten percent in 2010 and 12.5 percent in 1990.

“That’s not a new phenomenon — that’s been going on from time immemorial,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis noted that New Providence’s appeal as an economic and lifestyle hub has long drawn residents from the Family Islands, sharing that he once felt the “carrot” of New Providence’s opportunities.

“Growing up as a young man, I yearn to leave quickly, to go somewhere else, to come to New Providence,” he said.

Despite acknowledging New Providence’s allure, Mr Davis highlighted his administration’s efforts to reverse this trend by increasing investments in Family Island infrastructure and amenities.

“If you check what’s going on now, Bahamians in islands are returning home, and that’s because of the infrastructure and other investment that’s taking place in the Family Islands,” he said.

Agriculture, Marine Resources, and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting recently tabled a new Local Government Bill in the House of Assembly, describing it as a pivotal step for Family Islands.

He said the bill aims to fulfil longstanding promises of autonomy and decision-making power for local councils, potentially addressing the frustrations of chief councillors.

If enacted, the bill would provide Family Island councils with more direct control over budgets and local governance, marking a significant shift toward empowering these communities.

Mr Davis reiterated that his administration has done “what we could for local government,” pointing to increased funding for councils as a step toward supporting community growth.

“We have increased their subventions since we came into power,” he said, emphasising that development also depends on choices within local communities.

“What we are doing is creating opportunities in the Family Islands to see that they could remain and stay in the islands.”