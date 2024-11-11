‘Officer in Coleby-Davis car incident attempted suicide’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE police officer who accused Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis of hitting him with his vehicle in 2022 attempted suicide last week, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who also said the officer had recently faced drug-related charges.

On November 4, police reported an attempted suicide involving a 38-year-old man off Lady Slipper Avenue. Before 7am family members found the victim hanging from a cord inside a home on Pink Cassia Avenue and quickly cut him down. The victim was then taken to hospital.

Mr Munroe could not confirm the officer’s current employment status, but said he is facing trial on drug charges.

“There are pressures,” he said. “What people have to understand is you have a responsibility if you have a loved one and they are subjected to things that could cause pressure; they’re having money problems, they’re having legal problems, they’re having relationship problems. You have to be aware that these things create stress.”

In May 2022, Mrs Coleby-Davis was accused of assaulting an RBPF officer with her vehicle during a Carnival event.

The Police Staff Association released a statement saying the officer involved retained an attorney as he had to seek medical attention for his injuries and was then discharged.

While the PSA did not name the MP in its statement, which was posted on its Facebook page, it was alleged that a female driver of a silver coloured SUV struck a police officer with her vehicle after he informed her that he was instructed not to let any vehicles through.

PSA executive chairman Ricardo Walkes in May said: “This officer also said that she shouted at him ‘Do you know who I am!’ as she attempted to drive around the barricades and hit him another two times before he moved from her path being in fear for his safety and she sped away.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis has repeatedly denied the claims.

The trend in attempted suicides has been a major concern. Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville in September told reporters he was concerned about the state of mental health in The Bahamas following several attempted suicides.

Mr Munroe also expressed concern about the numerous attempted suicide reports, saying the growing number shows people are struggling. He urged the public to be more caring and mindful of those facing hardships.